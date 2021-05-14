Holland Hall, Adair prevail in Class 3A baseball semifinals

CHOCTAW — Holland Hall wasn't fazed at all after letting a four-run lead slip away in the Class 3A baseball semifinals Friday.
"We had been there so many times," Dutch third baseman Jude Christian said. "We knew we were coming back."
After being tied at 5 through five, Holland Hall scored 16 runs in the final two innings to roll past Victory Christian 21-6. The Dutch (35-6) advances to the state title game against Adair (30-8) at 2 p.m. Saturday at Shawnee High School. Both will be playing for their first state baseball title.
Adair advanced with a 7-6, eight-inning win over Crossings Christian on Holden Yoder's walk-off RBI single. Yoder had a homer, four RBIs and pitched six innings.
Christian was Holland Hall's hitting standout as he went 3-for-5 with five RBIs.
"I feel real locked in at the plate," Christian said.
And it's been that way for a while.
"Jude has come through the last three weeks, he has really matured this season, gained 20 pounds," Dutch coach Parker Frazier said. "He and Marc Gouldsby were probably our MVPs in the regional."
Gouldsby had the Dutch's only hit during a six-run tiebreaking outburst in the sixth. After a leadoff walk, Gouldsby narrowly missed a homer with a double off the top of the left-field wall. Wallace Clark was intentionally walked to fill the bases. Josh Holt, Jacob Wrona and Christian all drew walks to force in a run, two runs scored on balks and another scored on Eric Lee's squeeze bunt.
Holland Hall added 10 runs in the seventh that included a pair of RBI singles by Christian. The first came after three consecutive walks. Noah Shepherd followed with a two-run double. Gouldsby and Wrona each added a RBI single.
The Dutch's late onslaught came against the Conquerors' bullpen after Victory starter Kyle Roberts pitched the first five innings.
Christian's two-run double that landed on the left-field line helped Holland Hall jump to a 5-1 lead that slipped away when Victory (26-14) scored four in the fourth. Jonah Edwards' two-run double was the big hit in the rally. He also homered in the third.
Wrona started on the mound and pitched three strong innings before walking two in the fourth and reaching his pitch limit. After Holt Heldebrand faced three batters — two reached on errors — Lee (4-2) finished up with four effective innings and allowed only one run.
"Once we got going, as soon we got some runs, you saw our rhythm come in and that's what we wanted and how we needed to handle it," Frazier said about the Dutch's answer to Victory's comeback.
Adair 7, Crossings Christian 6: Yoder opened the scoring in the first inning with a towering two-run homer that started a see-saw battle. Crossings Christian (27-7) took a 4-2 lead in the third on Drew Taylor's two-run single.
But Adair regained the lead, 5-4, in the fifth as Yoder belted a tying double and scored on Chance Condit's single. The Knights scored two in the sixth, but the Warriors tied it at 6 in the bottom of the inning on Garrett Long's RBI single.
After the Knights stranded two in the eighth, the Warriors won it as Nate Ratcliff led off with a single, was bunted to second by Long, moved to third on Lane Jackson's pop-fly hit and scored on Yoder's drive into the right-center gap that he celebrated with a bat flip on the way to first base.
BJ Mizulo picked up the win as he retired five of seven batters with three strikeouts.
HOLLAND HALL 21, VICTORY CHRISTIAN 6
Holland Hall;013;106;(10);--;21;12;2
Victory;001;401;0;--;6;8;5;
Wrona, Heldebrand (4), Lee (4) and Shepherd; Roberts, Miles (6), Conway (6), Swan (7), Lane (7), Walker (7) and O'Malley. W: Lee (4-2). L: Miles. HR: Victory: Edwards.
ADAIR 7, CROSSINGS CHRISTIAN 6
Crossings;022;002;00;--;6;10;1
Adair;200;121;01;--;7;13;0
J.Mahen, Crotts (7) and Ward; Yoder, Mizulo (7) and Condit. W: Mizulo. L: Crotts. HR: Adair: Yoder.