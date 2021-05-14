Holland Hall, Adair prevail in Class 3A baseball semifinals

CHOCTAW — Holland Hall wasn't fazed at all after letting a four-run lead slip away in the Class 3A baseball semifinals Friday.

"We had been there so many times," Dutch third baseman Jude Christian said. "We knew we were coming back."

After being tied at 5 through five, Holland Hall scored 16 runs in the final two innings to roll past Victory Christian 21-6. The Dutch (35-6) advances to the state title game against Adair (30-8) at 2 p.m. Saturday at Shawnee High School. Both will be playing for their first state baseball title.

Adair advanced with a 7-6, eight-inning win over Crossings Christian on Holden Yoder's walk-off RBI single. Yoder had a homer, four RBIs and pitched six innings.

Christian was Holland Hall's hitting standout as he went 3-for-5 with five RBIs.

"I feel real locked in at the plate," Christian said.

And it's been that way for a while.

"Jude has come through the last three weeks, he has really matured this season, gained 20 pounds," Dutch coach Parker Frazier said. "He and Marc Gouldsby were probably our MVPs in the regional."