High schools: Baseball notebook -- Hot pitching boosts Holland Hall, Kiefer, Sperry, Salina

Holt leading Holland Hall

Senior pitcher Josh Holt has led Holland Hall in the last two weeks by going 2-0 with 13 strikeouts. He also included a two-hit shutout performance.

Holt is a Washington University (St. Louis) signee.

Holland Hall, 13-9 overall entering Thursday night's game against Regent Prep, is 8-2 and in second place in District 4A-7. The Dutch are a game behind Pryor (9-1) in the district standings. The two teams will square off in two district showdowns next week.

The Chalfant-Cusik combo

The Kiefer Trojans are back over .500, thanks to the battery combination of Drake Chalfant and Parker Cusik. The pitching-catching duo has been instrumental in helping Kiefer win five of its last six games.

In a 3-0 win over Kellyville recently, Chalfant pitched 7 2/3 innings, while allowing no runs and recording 15 strikeouts. He is now 2-1 this season with a 0.25 earned run average.

At catcher, Cusik has a batting average of .500, and in the last five games he has gone 9 for 15 with three runs batted in and one home run. He’s also logged five triples in his last five games.

The Trojans are currently 6-4 in District 3A-4.

Perfect pitching

Salina's Treyton Bailey pitched a no-hitter last week against Vinita and then tossed a five-inning perfect game over Westville on Tuesday night. Bailey, a junior, has a 0.50 ERA on the year and in 28 innings pitched he has 52 strikeouts.

Brummett's big week

Sperry's Tobin Brummett has been a key cog in the Pirates’ recent five-game winning streak, including 20-8 victory over Adair on Saturday. In wins over Beggs (twice), Perkins-Tryon and Inola last week, Brummett went 7-for-13 at the plate with eight RBIs, and he also logged a complete game on the pitching mound with seven strikeouts and one earned run allowed.

Jenks, Owasso split

Defending state champion Jenks and Owasso split a two-game series earlier this week.

On Tuesday, A strong pitching performance from Chandler Fowler and a big fourth inning gave Jenks a 5-2 win over Owasso in District 6A-3 action Tuesday at Hinch Field.

Fowler went the distance for the defending state champion Trojans (21-4, 7-3). He allowed six hits, walked one, and struck out nine.

"Chandler Fowler had an unbelievable game," Jenks coach Justin Timmerman said. "He was locked in from the first pitch and showed his true character. I am very happy for him."

On Monday night, Solo Skalnik's two-out winning hit scored pinch-runner Mason Willingham to give Owasso a 4-3, walk-off win in nine innings.

Jackson Smith went 4-for-5 with a homer for Owasso. Jenks' Ty Walls went 3-for-4 with a RBI.

— Ben Johnson and Jon Potts, for the Tulsa World