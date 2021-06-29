Heritage Hall's Jackson Jobe is Gatorade recipient as state baseball player of the year

Heritage Hall pitcher Jackson Jobe is the latest recipient of the Gatorade Award as Oklahoma's high school baseball player of the year.
The 6-foot-2, senior right-hander went 9-2 with an 0.13 ERA this past season. He had 122 strikeouts in 51⅔ innings, leading the Chargers to the Class 4A state championship.
He also batted .469 with six home runs, 38 RBIs and 37 ruins scored.
Gatorade made the announcement Tuesday in its 36th year of honoring outstanding high school athletes in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
The award also recognizes academic achievement and high character on and off the field. Jobe carries a 3.65 GPA. According to a news release, he has volunteered locally on behalf of a variety of school fundraisers and has donated his time as a youth baseball coach.
Jobe has signed with the University of Mississippi and is expected to be a high-round selection in the upcoming Major League Baseball Draft. He is rated as the nation’s No. 5 draft prospect by Baseball America.
He is now eligible for Gatorade’s national player of the year award in baseball, due to be announced in July.
Finalists for 2021 All-World boys baseball player of the year are invited to the fifth All-World Awards, presented by Bill Knight Automotive.
Heritage Hall's Jackson Jobe scores a run in the Chargers' win over Verdigris in the Class 4A baseball final in Shawnee on May 15. On Tuesday, Jobe was announced as Gatorade's high school baseball player of the year for the state of Oklahoma.