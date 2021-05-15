Heritage Hall rallies past Verdigris for 4A state baseball title

SHAWNEE — Verdigris' bid for a sixth state baseball title in 11 years appeared to be in good shape with a four-run lead midway through the Class 4A championship game Saturday.
However, Heritage Hall rallied with four runs in the fourth inning, scored five in the fifth and then held on for a 12-10 victory at Ed Skelton Field.
The Chargers (29-5) won their fourth state baseball title overall and third in seven years. Verdigris (27-10) was looking for its seventh baseball championship, but first since 2016 — also when Heritage Hall won its last title, when it was in 4A.
After falling behind 12-7, Verdigris gave Heritage Hall a major scare in the seventh. Jax Ryan led off with a single, Cody Bressie walked and Evan Anderson singled to load the bases. Logan Hall's infield hit drove in a run. One out later, Luke Patterson and Reese Roller each were hit by Braden Perkins pitches to force in runs that made it 12-10. Perkins, however, settled down to retire the next two batters on pop flies to save the title for the Chargers.
Gannon Allen's leadoff homer in the fifth off Cardinals starting pitcher Roller gave the Chargers an 8-7 lead.
"It was fun to put my team on top," Allen said. "It was a big moment. It was super cool. I told my brother I was going to hit a home run in the state tournament and I'm glad it happened."
Heritage Hall added four more runs in the fifth off the Cardinals bullpen. Jackson Jobe's two-run double off the left-field wall was the key hit and eventually proved to be the difference.
The Chargers, after scoring a run in each of the first three innings, led 3-1 before Verdigris erupted for six runs in the top of the fourth. Aaron Buntin drove in the first run with a single and Ty Gladu's squeeze bunt tied the game. The next three batters were each hit by a pitch, forcing in the go-ahead run. Ryan followed with a two-run single and the final run scored on a balk for a 7-3 lead.
"We've been in that situation a lot of times and come back," Allen said.
In the bottom of the fourth, Colby Lewis started Heritage Hall's comeback with a leadoff single. After a groundout and a walk, Austin Lemon belted an RBI double. Jobe, after socking a 400-foot foul ball, was intentionally walked to load the bases. Brigham Evans walked to force in a run, Lemon scored on a wild pitch and winning pitcher Bowen Bridges' sacrifice fly tied the game at 7.
HERITAGE HALL 12, VERDIGRIS 10
Verdigris;001;600;3;--;10;6;0
Heritage Hall;111;450;x;--12;10;1
Roller, Gladu (5), Hall (5), Patterson (6) and Anderson; Thomas, Beam (4), Bridges (4), Perkins (7) and Lewis. W: Bridges. L: Roller. Save: Perkins. HR: HH, Allen (4).