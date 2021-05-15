Heritage Hall rallies past Verdigris for 4A state baseball title

SHAWNEE — Verdigris' bid for a sixth state baseball title in 11 years appeared to be in good shape with a four-run lead midway through the Class 4A championship game Saturday.

However, Heritage Hall rallied with four runs in the fourth inning, scored five in the fifth and then held on for a 12-10 victory at Ed Skelton Field.

The Chargers (29-5) won their fourth state baseball title overall and third in seven years. Verdigris (27-10) was looking for its seventh baseball championship, but first since 2016 — also when Heritage Hall won its last title, when it was in 4A.

After falling behind 12-7, Verdigris gave Heritage Hall a major scare in the seventh. Jax Ryan led off with a single, Cody Bressie walked and Evan Anderson singled to load the bases. Logan Hall's infield hit drove in a run. One out later, Luke Patterson and Reese Roller each were hit by Braden Perkins pitches to force in runs that made it 12-10. Perkins, however, settled down to retire the next two batters on pop flies to save the title for the Chargers.

Gannon Allen's leadoff homer in the fifth off Cardinals starting pitcher Roller gave the Chargers an 8-7 lead.