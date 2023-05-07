SAND SPRINGS — Stillwater’s first regional baseball championship since 2019 was a lesson in delayed gratification and a testament to its star-studded lineup that includes Gage Gundy and Ethan Holliday.

The Pioneers took a two-run lead into the resumption of Sunday’s elimination game in the sixth inning, saw it slip away as Sand Springs tied it on two homers, then reclaimed it on Parker Jeffrey’s RBI single in the top of the seventh.

Stillwater (29-10) will make its 27th overall State Tournament appearance next week after winning 8-7 against the host Sandites (29-9) in a chaotic tournament filled with countless delays.

“It’s been a crazy regional tournament,” said head coach Jimmy Harris, who is in his 10th year as head coach of the Pioneers.

“We were one out away from elimination and Owen Coil hits a home run (Friday).There are so many guys on the team who have been big.”

Harris pointed to Landon Sterling, who started the final game against Sand Springs on Saturday, as well as to Anthony Smith who restarted the game on Sunday and earned the win.

Smith received the loss to Sand Springs on Wednesday and returned to the mound just three days after throwing 83 pitches.

He gave up two home runs in the bottom of the sixth to Rhen Rutledge and Jackson Turney that made it 7-7, but those were the only hits he surrendered as he ended the game with four strikeouts.

Ty Wilson scored the go-ahead run in the finale on Jeffrey’s in the top of the seventh. Jeffrey also brought in Holliday with a walk-off single in Friday’s 4-3 win against Sand Springs.

“Ty Wilson’s been Ty Wilson,” said Harris. “He’s been big all year long. He got a base hit and then Parker Jeffrey does what he does best. He’s a game-winner.”

The championship game was postponed in the top of the sixth on Saturday after the home plate umpire took a foul tip to the head. Sunday’s finale capped a wild week that saw rain delays, late starts, extra innings, and countless momentum swings.

After winning 15-3 against Southmoore (13-21) that ended with a Gundy homer, the Pioneers blew a 4-0 lead against Sand Springs in a 9-5 loss on Wednesday, surrendering eight runs in the fourth.

After a one-day rain delay, the umpires arrived late to Friday’s games, resulting in a late night.

The Pioneers took a 20-1 lead against Booker T. Washington (8-28) in the loser’s bracket before a Hornet rally took the game out of run-rule territory and ultimately ended 25-15.

In the rematch, Sand Springs led 3-1 going into the bottom of the seventh before Coil’s two-run blast to right field tied it up and forced an extra inning. Jeffrey’s walk-off single didn’t put an end to the night till after 11 p.m.

On Saturday, it was Gundy’s time to shine. The senior son of OSU football coach Mike Gundy went 3-for-3 on the day with a solo homer every time he stepped to the plate.

“It was weird,” said Gundy. “I’ve never had this happen to me. We got home super late the night before … so I got like five hours of sleep. I wasn’t hungry the next morning so I didn’t sleep good, I didn’t eat good or anything.

“I was a little nervous because my body didn’t feel right but I hit three home runs so maybe that’s what I need to do the rest of the year.”

Gundy hit his first homer on the second pitch of the day. Sand Springs took a 4-1 lead on a trio of walks and a double from Brody Rutledge, but Gundy added another dinger to open the third.

The Pioneers took a 5-4 lead on three walks and two errors in the fifth, but Jace Arnold tied it with an RBI single.

With the game tied at 5, Gundy and Holliday hit back-to-back homers in the sixth. On the next at-bat, Smith’s foul tip brought the day to an early close.

Holliday, the sophomore son of St. Louis Cardinals Hall-of-Famer Matt Holliday and younger brother of last year’s No. 1 draft pick, Jackson Holliday, made it clear why he’s already a highly touted major league prospect.

The Oklahoma State-commit was 7-of-13 at the tournament with four homers, eight RBIs, and a team-leading 13 runs.

“Our goal is to win state,” said Holliday. “It’s been our goal since the start of the year.”

Holliday was walked nine times in the tournament, often intentionally, but 3-hole hitter Anthony Smith often made teams pay for it, going 6-of-18 with six runs, seven RBIs, and three homers.

Then came Coil in cleanup, going 9-of-19 for six runs, six RBIs, and three homers.

“I trust every single guy on this team,” said Holliday. “Gage is in front of me, he went ballistic all week. Owen Coil, all these guys around me, so I felt tons of confidence every time I went up to the plate and I knew people behind me would come up huge.”

Gundy went 9-of-20 at the tournament with 10 runs, 10 RBIs, and six homers, and is looking to guide his team to his second State Championship of the school year after quarterbacking the Pioneers to a 6A-II football title last fall.

After getting the nerves out in the football playoffs he expects that experience will help him to play more loose when it comes time for the baseball state tournament that starts Thursday in the Tulsa area and is scheduled to end Saturday afternoon at ONEOK Field.

“It’s huge for the program,” said Harris. “We think we’re in a good spot. We like where we’re at. We like this team. This team’s a fun team, very competitive, very powerful, and we’re excited to be part of the state tournament.“