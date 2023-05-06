FORT GIBSON — The COVID-19-impacted 2020 season might well have kept a core of Fort Gibson seniors from a state tournament slam.

On Saturday, a senior new to the program this year and a freshman were key pieces in a 12-2 win over Lincoln Christian in the Class 4A regional championship here and a third trip in as many years.

Nic Tolbert, the freshman, parked a grand slam to right-center as part of a seven-run fourth.

“He’s been clutch the last two weeks,” said Fort Gibson coach Jim Sherl. “Being a freshman. sometimes you want to hug ‘em and sometimes you want to choke ‘em but he’s been good for us.”

Gannon Sherl got the Tigers out of a bases-full jam with only a sacrifice fly RBI by Kai Dillard. OSU signee Weston Rouse made a backhanded grab from his first base position in foul ground in shallow right field to end the inning.

“I just threw strikes and let my defense work,” said Sherl, a senior who came over from Claremore when his dad got the Fort Gibson job last summer and would have toed the mound for a rubber game Monday. “We have one of the best around. You trust them to make it work.”

The Tigers ended it when senior Cole Mahaney’s hard bouncer was mishandled on the left side with the bases full, allowing another senior, Landon Nail, to score.

Fort Gibson (25-8) never trailed, even with a quirky end to its bases-loaded, no-out second. Right-fielder Carter Ricke’s shoestring grab off the bat of Hunter Branch created some confusion for the notably aggressive Tiger baserunners as two were called out on throws. But Tolbert did tag and score from third for the game’s first run.

“One through nine we battled all day, got on base and put pressure on them,” Jim Sherl said. “We kind of created that crazy (in the second) but that’s what we do.”

That’s not the only thing that will stick out for Sherl in his 23rd season.

This winter he was diagnosed with cancer after the discovery of a brain tumor. He credited the guy he replaced, Gary Edwards, who came back to join former Sallisaw coach Larry Coleman, Jacob Tolbert and another of Sherl’s sons, Brooks, on staff.

“If I was here or not, it wouldn’t have mattered,” Jim Sherl said. “I’ve been blessed. Great administration, great coaching staff, great players.”

The younger Sherl was 3-for-4. He replaced pitcher Wyatt Pierce, who allowed one hit, a single by Dylan Baldridge in the Bulldogs first.

The Tigers outscored opponents 32-4 in this regional, beating Lincoln 9-1 earlier.

The Bulldogs (22-15) beat Holland Hall 8-5 in an early game Saturday to reach the final round.

FORT GIBSON 12, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 2

Lincoln Christian 000 11 — 2 1 3

Fort Gibson 013 71 — 12 13 1

Milligan, Wade (4), Cozby (4), Ricke (5) and Divine. Pierce, Sherl (5) and Haworth. W: Pierce (5-2). L: Milligan. HR: Fort Gibson, Tolbert.