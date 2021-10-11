Former Union coach Bill Springman leaves pro baseball for Okmulgee

"We have six seniors and have a chance to be real competitive this year," Dunlap said. "We are super pumped. The stars all aligned for him to come here."

Springman, who has conducted camps and clinics previously in Okmulgee, was excited about the opportunity to coach at the high school level again after meeting with Dunlap, superintendent Renee Dove, principal LuVona Copeland, athletic director Johnny Dreyer and Ed Vaughn, who will assist as a coach.

"I feel very comfortable not only with the vision they have for sports, but for the school as well," Springman said. "They are looking for mentors. They really care about the students and that's very appealing to me."

Springman also talked with several coaches -- Union's Shawn Newkirk, Broken Arrow's Shannon Dobson and former Bixby baseball coach Glenn Sullivan to get an update on high school baseball in the area.

Springman was an infielder in the California Angels organization for three seasons. He helped Oral Roberts University make its only College World Series appearance in 1978 when he was named on the Sporting News All-America team. He is in the ORU Athletic Hall of Fame. In 1992, he was the hitting coach for Pepperdine when it won the CWS.