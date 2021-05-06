Farrell pitches Owasso past Broken Arrow in 6A baseball regional final

OWASSO — Freshman Jackson Farrell allowed one hit and no earned runs in a complete game to lift Owasso past Broken Arrow 6-2 in a Class 6A regional final Thursday at Stigall Field.
The Rams (32-4) advanced to the state tournament — scheduled to begin next Thursday in the Oklahoma City area — for the 34th time in school history.
"It never gets old," Owasso coach Larry Turner said. "This is a great group that is always ready to go to work and that I truly love."
It was an especially emotional victory for the Rams. Steve Holleman, Turner's top assistant for 39 years, is retiring at the end of the season. This was his final home game.
"It's been a great run and I have no regrets," Holleman said. "It's been very humbling for me to be able to do what I do here at Owasso."
Turner not only showed appreciation for his longtime running mate, but also to his coach when he played at Owasso, Melvin Spencer, who recently passed away.
"What a better way to honor coach Holleman in his last game here," Turner said. "I am sure coach Spencer is also really proud looking down at us."
The Rams were the visiting team against the Tigers (22-11). Jackson Smith reached on an error to open the game and eventually came home after another error.
Smith extended the advantage to 3-0 after he knocked in a pair on a double to the gap in left-center with two outs in the top of the second inning.
Broken Arrow filled the bases with none out in the bottom half of the second on an error, hit batsman, and a walk. Farrell got the next two hitters out, but then surrendered his lone hit, a double to Kade Matthews into the left field corner that brought home the only two runs for the Tigers.
Farrell got a fly out to escape the second and the only other Broken Arrow batter to reach base after that was Danny Green on a leadoff walk in the bottom of the fifth.
"I had a little adrenaline rush in the first couple of innings," Farrell said. "I just had to settle in and go out and do what I do. I had great defense behind me, too."
Owasso tacked on three runs in the top of the fifth. Brennan Phillips reached on an error and came home when Brody Green followed with a double to the gap in right-center.
Pinch runner Bennett Flanary advanced to third on Solo Skanik's single and scored on a sacrifice fly by Mason Pennington. Skalnik eventually scored after another Tiger error.
Farrell retired nine straight to the end game, striking out the side in the final inning. He finished with eight strikeouts.
Broken Arrow 14, Ponca City 0: The Tigers scored in all four innings in run-ruling the Wildcats (9-25). Dietrich Moore had a pair of doubles, drove in three runs, and scored three more. Logan Diller was 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly, four RBIs and three runs scored.
OWASSO 6, BROKEN ARROW 2
Owasso;120;030;0;--;6;8;2
Broken Arrow;020;000;0;--;2;1;5
Farrell and Corbin. Alexander, Cox (6) and Billingsley. W: Farrell (9-1). L: Alexander (1-1).
BROKEN ARROW 14, PONCA CITY 0
Ponca City;000;00;--;0;4;4
Broken Arrow;553;1x;--;14;13;1
Branstetter, Testa (3) and Williams. Flusche, Cummings (3) and Billingsley, Diller (4). W: Cummings (1-0). L: Branstetter (2-1).