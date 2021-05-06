Farrell pitches Owasso past Broken Arrow in 6A baseball regional final

Smith extended the advantage to 3-0 after he knocked in a pair on a double to the gap in left-center with two outs in the top of the second inning.

Broken Arrow filled the bases with none out in the bottom half of the second on an error, hit batsman, and a walk. Farrell got the next two hitters out, but then surrendered his lone hit, a double to Kade Matthews into the left field corner that brought home the only two runs for the Tigers.

Farrell got a fly out to escape the second and the only other Broken Arrow batter to reach base after that was Danny Green on a leadoff walk in the bottom of the fifth.

"I had a little adrenaline rush in the first couple of innings," Farrell said. "I just had to settle in and go out and do what I do. I had great defense behind me, too."

Owasso tacked on three runs in the top of the fifth. Brennan Phillips reached on an error and came home when Brody Green followed with a double to the gap in right-center.

Pinch runner Bennett Flanary advanced to third on Solo Skanik's single and scored on a sacrifice fly by Mason Pennington. Skalnik eventually scored after another Tiger error.

Farrell retired nine straight to the end game, striking out the side in the final inning. He finished with eight strikeouts.