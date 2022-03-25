Edmond Deer Creek snaps defending 6A champion Jenks' 19-game winning streak

JENKS — Defending Class 6A state baseball champion Jenks' 19-game winning streak that dated back to last season's regionals ended without any drama Friday afternoon.

Kamden Phillips pitched a two-hitter to lead Deer Creek past Jenks 9-1 in a five-inning, run-rule in the Tiger-Trojan Classic at Hinch Field.

Both teams entered the game undefeated. Phillips (4-0) made sure the Antlers (11-0) remained perfect as he allowed one earned run while striking out four in a complete-game victory.

The lone highlight for the Trojans (13-1) was a two-out home run from Logan Tibbett over the right-field fence in the bottom of the fourth.

Phillips got support at the plate too from his teammates. Brett McComas and Ashton Hartwig both had two hits. McComas had three RBIs, while Hartwig knocked in a pair.

Deer Creek used some small ball to get a run in the top of the first inning off Tibbett. Taylor Tomlin drew a leadoff walk, stole second base, moved to third on a fielder's choice and scored on a McComas' sacrifice fly to left field.

The Antlers scored six runs in the top of the second, sending 10 batters to the plate in the process. Brett Pense got things started with another leadoff walk. He moved to third base on a Brittain Brewer single to right and then came home after a wild pitch. Tomlin walked with the bases loaded and one out, and Duncan Key followed with a sacrifice fly to center field.

McComas then drove in two more and Hartwig added another RBI after both of them found the gap in right-center.

Deer Creek added another run in the top of the fourth inning, courtesy of a Hartwig RBI single to left with two outs.

After Tibbett's homer, the Antlers got that run back in the top of the fifth inning. Caden Allen walked with two outs and came home after Blake Hamilton doubled into the left field corner.

Jenks got a two-out double to the gap from Chandler Fowler in the bottom half of the fifth. Phillips, however, responded and finished off his gem with a strikeout.

DEER CREEK 9, JENKS 1

Deer Creek;160;11;--;9;8;0

Jenks;000;10;--;1;2;1

Phillips and Key. Tibbett, Carter (5) and McAuliff. W: Phillips (4-0). L: Tibbett. HR: Jenks: Tibbett.