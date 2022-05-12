Edmond Deer Creek eliminates Jenks from 6A baseball tournament with squeeze

NORMAN — In a game filled with twists and turns and a total of 29 base hits, the shortest hit of the day surrendered by Jenks proved to be the final straw for the Trojans.

Miles Lock’s squeeze bunt with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning drove in the game-winning run to give Edmond Deer Creek a 14-13 victory against defending state champion Jenks on Thursday in the opening round of the Class 6A state baseball tournament at Tull Lake Field on the Norman North campus.

Deer Creek (31-10), which advances to meet Owasso in the semifinals at 11 a.m. Friday, rallied from an early 6-2 deficit to knot the contest, then fell behind 11-6 after three innings before tallying seven unanswered runs to take a 13-11 lead entering the seventh inning.

“The ebbs and flows of the game,” Jenks head coach Justin Timmerman said. “I never felt comfortable, even when we were up four or up five. I knew there was a lot of game left and with that team (Deer Creek) battling all year I knew this was going to come down to the end.”

Trailing by two entering the top of the seventh inning, the Trojans (34-7) rallied to tie the contest at 13 on a two-run double by catcher Logan Tibbett. Jenks moved the go-ahead run to third base with one out but Deer Creek reliever Cody Sorrells (1-3) recorded back-to-back strikeouts to end the Trojans’ threat.

“We had guys step up big,” Timmerman said. “Last year they just were never out of it and the same way this year. We were down two going into the last inning and we felt comfortable.”

In the bottom half of the inning, Chandler Fowler — the fourth Jenks pitcher of the day — gave up a leadoff single to the Antlers’ Brady Hamilton, whose two-run homer in the fourth ignited the Antlers’ comeback. Grady Adamson, pinch running for Hamilton, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt.

Brett Pense, who started the game on the mound for Deer Creek, then hit a grounder to Jenks shortstop Ty Walls as Adamson broke for third base. Walls’ throw to try to get Adamson was low and wide and Adamson was safe at third.

That brought up Lock, who had been hitless in three at bats on the day. On Fowler’s first pitch, the Antlers’ third baseman pushed a squeeze bunt to the right side that Fowler (2-2) was able to field but could not make a play on Adamson as he raced home to score the game winner.

“We fell short in an unbelievable game on an extra-inning squeeze play,” Timmerman said.

“Baseball is a crazy sport. We really played from pitch to pitch. They fought hard and we fought. It was one of those games where the last guy hitting probably takes home this game.’

Capitalizing on three early Deer Creek errors, Jenks came up with some key hits to plate six runs in the first two innings. Five of those runs were unearned.

Ike Owens had a two-out, two-run, bases-loaded single in the first inning. Walls notched an RBI double, Jaxon McAuliff added a run-scoring double and first baseman Tanner Primeaux capped a four-run second with a two-run double to give the Trojans a 6-2 advantage.

After Deer Creek evened the game at 6-6 with a four-run second inning of its own, Jenks responded with a five-run outburst in the third.

Fowler’s two-run double put the Trojans back in front before Primeaux slammed a two-out, three-run homer over the centerfield wall at the 380-foot mark to give Jenks a five-run cushion. Primeaux finished with a pair of hits and five runs batted in.

The loss snapped a 12-game winning streak for Jenks, which was seeking a fifth state crown. Meanwhile, Deer Creek, which won 14 of its first 15 games this year, extended its win streak to five and will make a second straight semifinal appearance.

Jenks collected 13 hits while Deer Creek ended up with 16. The Antlers’ 13 runs were the second-most allowed by Jenks this season. During its regular season-ending 12-game win streak, Trojans pitching had allowed no more than two runs in nine of the 12 contests while amassing four shutouts.

The setback was the Trojans’ second to the Antlers in 2022. Deer Creek ended Jenks’ 13-game winning streak to start the season with a 9-1, run-rule victory March 25 in Jenks as part of the Broken Arrow-Jenks Festival.

Owasso 8, Edmond Memorial 7: Branden Floyd socked two homers, including a solo blast to lead off the seventh inning for the eventual game-winning run, and Owasso held off Edmond Memorial to advance to the semifinals for a second straight year despite the Rams committing five errors.

Brennan Phillips (8-1) went the distance on the mound for the Rams (30-8), fanning 11. Five of the runs allowed by the lefthander were unearned.

“We didn’t play very well defensively and gave them a lot of chances,” Owasso head coach Larry Turner said. “Luckily, we swung the bat really well and outlasted them today.”

Floyd’s three-run homer put the Rams (30-8) ahead 6-4 in the fifth inning. Owasso also scored another run in the inning on a safety squeeze bunt by catcher Baylor Corbin that plated a run for a 7-4 Owasso lead.

Floyd’s second home run and sixth of the season, on the first pitch of the seventh, gave the Rams a four-run lead.

“Going into that bat you wouldn’t think that run would have meant so much but when you look at the final score that run won us the game right there,” Floyd said.

Added Turner about Floyd’s second roundtripper: “That second one he hit, I didn’t think it had a chance to get out. I didn’t think it was high enough and then I thought the guy (Edmond Memorial outfielder) caught it.”

Edmond Memorial touched Phillips for four of its 10 hits in the bottom of the seventh inning but Phillips got nine-hole hitter Hayden Money to pop out to second base for the final out with two Bulldog runners on board.

Rams leadoff hitter Noah Smallwood went 5-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored to highlight Owasso’s 14-hit attack.

Westmoore 9, Bixby 8: Bixby’s Barrick Leu blasted a pair of homers and drove in four runs but a late Spartans’ rally fell short in a loss to the Jaguars (30-11).

Leu’s three-run homer in the third inning knotted the game at 5-5. His second homer led off what turned out to be a three-run sixth for Bixby (33-8) that brought the Spartans to within 9-8.

“Our guys fought hard; they have all year,” Spartans head coach Justin Delay said. “We scored a lot of runs this year. The days when we pitch and play defense are the days we do a really good job. We just didn’t pitch today. It just wasn’t our day on the mound.”

Edmond Deer Creek 14, Jenks 13

Jenks;245;000;2;—13;13;3

Deer Creek;240;223;1;—14;16;3

Jack James, Blake Lamb (1), Korben Sponsler (2), Chandler Fowler (5) and Logan Tibbett. Brett Pense, Brady Hamilton (3), Kamden Phillips (5), Cody Sorrells (7) and Duncan Key. W: Sorrells (1-3). L: Fowler (2-2). HR: J, Primeaux (2). DC, Hamilton (3). T: 3:00.

Owasso 8, Edmond Memorial 7

Owasso;120;040;1;—8;11;4

Edmond Memorial;004;000;3;—7;10;5

Parker Coil, Carson Loyd (5) and Jacob Williams. Brennan Phillips and Baylor Corbin. W: Phillips (8-1). L: Coil (3-2). HR: O, Floyd (5, 6). T: 2:14.

Westmoore 9, Bixby 8

Westmoore;104;013;0;—9;7;1

Bixby;203;003;0;—8;7;2

Holden Woods, Taylon Laxson (3), Mason Lindquist (6) and Connor Cavnar. Cooper Moore, Cole Abbott (3), Grayson Connell (5), Jack Williams (6) and Nate Murphy. W: Laxson (5-1). L: Abbott. S. Lindquist (2). HR: B, Leu 2 (9). T: 3:36.