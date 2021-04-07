Edison stuns Claremore twice, getting better under second-year coach

The Edison baseball team is flying high after giving Claremore its first District 5A-4 losses Monday and Tuesday.

The Eagles (9-7, 3-4) still might not finish out of the bottom half of the district, but it’s a sign that things are working under second-year head coach Ty Gunter.

Claremore is a perennial contender while Edison hasn’t won more than 13 games in a season in at least six years, although the Eagles did reach a regional final in 2019.

“We’re trying to build a culture here where the kids compete every day,” said Gunter, a former Coweta High standout who played college baseball at Northeastern A&M and UALR.

“They’re starting to believe in themselves, and it’s fun to watch,” he said.

Against Claremore, the Eagles hung around until crunch time and then made all the key plays.

On Monday, they took advantage of walks and errors to score seven times in the sixth inning, and won 10-3. Liam Bellmard, a freshman, singled home the go-ahead run and Michael Merrill then singled home two more.