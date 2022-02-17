Drillers' High School Baseball Series set for ONEOK Field

Seven games are set for early March as the Tulsa Drillers announced the schedule for their High School Baseball Series at ONEOK Field.
Admission is free for all games.
Glenpool will face Santa Fe South in the series opener at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 3.
On Monday, March 7, Bixby will play Muskogee at 4:30 p.m. On Wednesday, March 9, longtime baseball rivals Hale and Rogers will meet at 4:30 p.m.
There will be doubleheaders the next two days. March 10 includes Oologah vs. Bartlesville at 4:30 p.m., followed by Broken Arrow against Tahlequah at 7 p.m.
The series concludes on Friday, March 11 as Claremore Christian faces William Bradford Christian at 4:30 p.m. and Pioneer-Pleasant Vale meets Glencoe at 7 p.m.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Barry Lewis
Sports Writer
I cover pro baseball, including the Tulsa Drillers, and coordinate the Tulsa World's high school sports coverage. I write about high school football and basketball. Phone: 918-581-8393
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.