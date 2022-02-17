 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Drillers' High School Baseball Series set for ONEOK Field
6A State Baseball Championship (copy)

On March 10, Broken Arrow fans can watch their baseball team play at ONEOK Field for the first time since losing there to Edmond Santa Fe in the 2019 Class 6A state title game. TULSA WORLD FILE

 Brett Rojo

Seven games are set for early March as the Tulsa Drillers announced the schedule for their High School Baseball Series at ONEOK Field.

Admission is free for all games.

Glenpool will face Santa Fe South in the series opener at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 3.

On Monday, March 7, Bixby will play Muskogee at 4:30 p.m. On Wednesday, March 9, longtime baseball rivals Hale and Rogers will meet at 4:30 p.m.

There will be doubleheaders the next two days. March 10 includes Oologah vs. Bartlesville at 4:30 p.m., followed by Broken Arrow against Tahlequah at 7 p.m.

The series concludes on Friday, March 11 as Claremore Christian faces William Bradford Christian at 4:30 p.m. and Pioneer-Pleasant Vale meets Glencoe at 7 p.m.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

