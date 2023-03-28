BROKEN ARROW -- Sand Springs did something Tuesday night that only one other Oklahoma high school baseball team has done this season.

The Sandites scored a bevy of runs against Broken Arrow.

Avenging a loss the day before on its own diamond, Sand Springs took control with a five-run second inning while pounding out 12 hits in a 9-6 victory against Broken Arrow in District 6A-3 action at Tiger Field.

Dominic Ornelas had three hits and drove in three runs while smashing his fifth homer of the year to highlight a 12-hit Sandite offense as Sand Springs (10-5, 4-2 district) tallied the most runs by any opponent against the Tigers (13-3, 5-1) this season.

“I like my kids,” Sand Springs coach Matt Brown said about his team that has now won seven of its last 10.

“They competed their butts off today. Sometimes you hit them (pitches) and they find holes and sometimes they don’t. Today we found some holes.”

Besides Ornelas’ three hits, Brody Rutledge and Rhen Rutledge as well as Kayden Campbell notched two hits apiece for the Sandites.

Entering the game, Broken Arrow pitchers had permitted a combined seven runs in their last five outings, including the Tigers’ 7-1 victory Monday in Sand Springs.

In fact, in 15 games before Tuesday’s matchup, Broken Arrow had limited opponents to one run or less in nine contests.

But such was not the case for the Sandites in the teams’ rematch in Broken Arrow.

After the Tigers had taken a 2-0 lead on run-scoring singles from Jaxon Gregory and Landon Flusche in the bottom of the first inning against Sandites starting pitcher Jabe Schlehuber (3-0), Sand Springs responded against Broken Arrow starter Landon Thiel.

After retiring the Sandites in order in their first at bat, the Tigers right-hander quickly ran into trouble as Sand Springs loaded the bases on a pair of hits and a walk to start the second.

Sand Springs would parlay six hits along with three Broken Arrow errors to plate five runs in the inning for a 5-2 lead and end Thiel’s day on the mound. Lane Condry came on in relief with the bases loaded and one out and managed to escape with no more damage done.

“It was super important just to get momentum going in our dugout, put some good at bats together, put some good swings on the ball and see what we can do,” Ornelas said of his team’s five-run uprising.

After Broken Arrow cut its deficit to 5-4 with a pair of runs in the third, Ornelas had the big blow during a three-run Sandite fourth inning.

After Brody Rutledge laced a one-out triple into the right field corner, Rhen Rutledge brought him home with a single to center. Ornelas, batting third in the lineup, then launched his fifth home run of the season off Condry to push Sand Springs in front 8-4.

“We got big Dom who put a good swing on the ball and sometimes it works out that way,” Brown said of Ornelas, the team’s senior catcher.

Ornelas was not certain that his fly ball to left field had the distance to clear the fence.

“Actually, I didn’t know it was going (for a home run) off the bat but then I heard everybody cheering so I started my home run trot,” he said.

“I put a good swing on the ball and it happens.”

The Tigers added two more runs off Schlehuber in the fifth on RBI singles by Gregory and Kelton Tarr to trail 8-6 and had runners on the corners with only one out, but the Sandites righthander recorded a pair of fly outs to thwart the Tigers’ threat.

Ornelas drove in an insurance run in the sixth with his third hit of the day, a two-out single to left that drove in Rhen Rutledge who had singled and stole second base, for the Sandites’ ninth and final run.

The run total by Sand Springs topped the previous high of eight runs surrendered by Broken Arrow earlier this season in a 13-8 win against Bishop Kelley.

Easton Webb came on in relief for Sand Springs in the sixth and tossed the final two innings allowing one hit and striking out three to earn the save.

Gregory, Flusche and Grayson Childers each had two hits for the Tigers.

SAND SPRINGS 9, BROKEN ARROW 6

Sand Springs;050;301;0;—;9;12;1

Broken Arrow;202;020;0;—;6;10;3

Schlehuber, Webb (6) and Ornelas. Thiel, Condry (2), Henderson (7) and Billingsley. W: Schlehuber (3-0). L: Thiel. S: Webb. T: 1:56.