Defending champion Jenks looks to avenge regular-season loss in 6A baseball quarterfinals

Defending champion Jenks (34-6) will open the Class 6A state baseball tournament against Edmond Deer Creek (30-10) at 11 a.m. Thursday at Norman North.

It will be a rematch of Deer Creek's 9-1 victory at Jenks on March 25. That was Jenks' first loss after a 13-0 start. Jenks has four state titles.

Owasso (29-8), looking for its 14th state title overall and first since 2015, will meet Edmond Memorial (27-11) at 1:30 p.m.

If Jenks and Owasso win, they will meet in the semifinals for the second consecutive year at 11 a.m. Friday.

At 4 p.m., Bixby (33-7) will play Westmoore (29-11), followed by Enid (25-9) against Edmond Santa Fe (29-11).

The 6A-5A pairings were predetermined by the teams winning the eight numbered regionals, but the OSSAA announced times and sites Tuesday and the brackets for the 4A-3A-2A state tournaments, which also will start Thursday.

Other quarterfinals and semifinal sites are at Edmond Santa Fe (5A), Shawnee (4A), Choctaw (3A) and Oklahoma City's Dolese Park (2A).

In 5A at 4 p.m. Thursday at Edmond Santa Fe, defending champion Midwest City Carl Albert (22-17) will face Collinsville (34-7) in the quarterfinals for the second year in a row.

Last year's 4A champion, Heritage Hall (30-4), is in 3A this year and will face Salina (30-8) at 6:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals, after Victory Christian (33-8) meets Washington (29-9) at 4.

In 2A, Silo (27-0) is aiming for its fifth state title in a row and 12th overall. Silo opens against Calera (16-10) at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Semifinals are at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Friday at all venues, and the 6A-5A finals are Saturday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City. Class 6A will be at 12:05 p.m. and 5A at 3 p.m. The other state finals are Saturday afternoon at Shawnee. The 3A final is at 11 a.m., the 2A final is at 2 p.m. and the 4A final is at 5 p.m.

STATE BASEBALL TOURNAMENTS

CLASS 6A

Quarterfinals and semifinals at Norman North. Final at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, Oklahoma City.

Thursday

Edmond Deer Creek (30-10) vs. Jenks (34-6), 11 a.m.; Edmond Memorial (27-11) vs. Owasso (29-8), 1:30 p.m.; Bixby ((33-7) vs. Westmoore (29-11), 4 p.m.; Enid (25-9) vs. Edmond Santa Fe (29-11), 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Deer Creek/Jenks winner vs. Edmond Memorial/Owasso winner, 11 a.m.; Bixby/Westmoore winner vs. Enid/ESF winner, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship, 12:05 p.m.

CLASS 5A

Quarterfinals and semifinals at Edmond Santa Fe High School. Final at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, Oklahoma City.

Thursday

Piedmont (30-8) vs. McAlester (21-18), 11 a.m.; Noble (26-11) vs. Sapulpa (28-10), 1:30 p.m.; Carl Albert (22-17) vs. Collinsville (34-7), 4 p.m.; Bishop Kelley (21-11) vs. Duncan (26-7), 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Sapulpa/Noble winner vs. Piedmont/McAlester winner, 11 a.m.; Bishop Kelley/Duncan winner vs. Collinsville/Carl Albert winner, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship, 3 p.m.

CLASS 4A

All games at Shawnee’s Ed Skelton Field.

Thursday

Tuttle (34-8) vs. Fort Gibson (25-6), 11 a.m.; Elk City (28-9) vs. Verdigris (30-4), 1:30 p.m.; Pryor (29-12) vs. Blanchard (32-5), 4 p.m.; Lincoln Christian (30-12) vs. Marlow (30-8), 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Tuttle/Fort Gibson winner vs. Elk City/Verdigris winner, 11 a.m.; Pryor/Blanchard winner vs. Lincoln Christian/Marlow winner, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship, 5 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Quarterfinals and semifinals at Choctaw High School. Final at Shawnee’s Ed Skelton Field.

Thursday

Okla. Christian School (31-8) vs. Kingston (26-7), 11 a.m.; Bethel (18-7) vs. Keys (17-12), 1:30 p.m.; Victory Christian (33-8) vs. Washington (29-9), 4 p.m.; Salina (30-8) vs. Heritage Hall (30-4), 6:30 p.m.

Friday

OCS/Kingston winner vs. Bethel/Keys winner, 11 a.m.; Victory/Washington winner vs. Salina/Heritage Hall winner, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship, 11 a.m.

CLASS 2A

Quarterfinals and semifinals at Oklahoma City’s Dolese Park. Final at Shawnee’s Ed Skelton Field.

Thursday

Silo (27-0) vs. Calera (16-10), 11 a.m.; Cashion (24-5) vs. Amber-Pocasset (25-6), 1:30 p.m.; Dale (22-9) vs. Morrison (25-8), 4 p.m.; Latta (20-8) vs. Oktaha (28-7), 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Calera/Silo winner vs. Cashion/Amber-Pocasset winner, 11 a.m.; Dale/Morrison winner vs. Latta/Oktaha winner, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship, 2 p.m.

