Dax Sharp propels Pryor past Claremore to win District 5A-4 title

CLAREMORE -- Pryor needed only a split with archrival Claremore to clinch the District 5A-4 baseball title, but the Tigers didn’t want to wait until the second game of the series Tuesday on their diamond.
Dax Sharp, Brooks Miller and Josh Gore got things rolling Monday with back-to-back-to-back doubles in the first inning, good for two runs. Nate Silkey and Si Collins also drove in runs and Sharp did the rest on the mound.
The senior left-hander struck out 10, scattered six hits and pitched around three errors by his teammates as the Tigers won 5-1 at Legendary Legion Field to assure their fourth district crown in six years.
“We knew we had to come out and prove a point right off the bus and that's what we did," said Miller, a senior shortstop. "I think we set the tone for the entire series."
With one out in first, Sharp went the other way, doubling pass third. Miller followed with a shot off the wall in left field to drive home the game’s first run and then came around to score on Gore’s double to left.
“It’s always fun to win a district title, and plus, you’re playing your rival and they’re a good ball club,” Pryor coach Gerald Osborne said. “It was good to get off to the good start and (Sharp) did a great job on the mound.”
Pryor improved to 23-8 overall and 12-1 in district play with only the one league game remaining against Claremore. The Zebras (18-14, 9-4) fell into third place with Bishop Kelley’s 14-1 win over Tahlequah on Monday, and are in jeopardy of having to go on the road when 5A postseason play opens next week.
“Our goal every year is to get better every day and be playing our best when the playoffs start,” Claremore coach Jim Sherl said. “I still like our chances.”
After Pryor’s quick start, Claremore got back one of the runs in the bottom of the first when Noah Smallwood doubled and scored on Brooks Sherl’s single. But the Tigers made it 3-1 in the second on Silkey’s RBI-single, one of three hits for the junior catcher, and made it 5-1 in the third on an error and Collins’ RBI-single.
From there, Sharp kept the Zebras off balance with a dancing curveball and a two-seam fastball that had more movement, he said, “because I was throwing against the wind.” When Claremore threatened, he seemed to have something in reserve.
A single and a hit batsman put runners aboard with none out in the sixth, but Sharp left the next two men standing with curves and finished by striking out the side.
Said Miller, “He was (Clayton) Kershaw-like today.”
PRYOR 5, CLAREMORE 1
Pryor;212;000;0;--;5;11;3
Claremore;100;000;0;--;1;6;1
Dax Sharp and Nate Silkey; Ethan Grimett, Cash Flegal (5) and Zach Bridges. W: Sharp (6-3). L: Grimett (3-3).