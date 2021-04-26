Dax Sharp propels Pryor past Claremore to win District 5A-4 title

Weekly prep video with Guerin and Barry

CLAREMORE -- Pryor needed only a split with archrival Claremore to clinch the District 5A-4 baseball title, but the Tigers didn’t want to wait until the second game of the series Tuesday on their diamond.

Dax Sharp, Brooks Miller and Josh Gore got things rolling Monday with back-to-back-to-back doubles in the first inning, good for two runs. Nate Silkey and Si Collins also drove in runs and Sharp did the rest on the mound.

The senior left-hander struck out 10, scattered six hits and pitched around three errors by his teammates as the Tigers won 5-1 at Legendary Legion Field to assure their fourth district crown in six years.

“We knew we had to come out and prove a point right off the bus and that's what we did," said Miller, a senior shortstop. "I think we set the tone for the entire series."

With one out in first, Sharp went the other way, doubling pass third. Miller followed with a shot off the wall in left field to drive home the game’s first run and then came around to score on Gore’s double to left.

“It’s always fun to win a district title, and plus, you’re playing your rival and they’re a good ball club,” Pryor coach Gerald Osborne said. “It was good to get off to the good start and (Sharp) did a great job on the mound.”