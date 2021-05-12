 Skip to main content
Coweta's Logan Vaughan is latest Tulsa World baseball player of the week
Coweta catcher Logan Vaughan
Logan Vaughan * Coweta * C * Sr.

Two-way standout had a key RBI double in the 7-3 win at Shawnee to clinch the District 5A-3 title. Second among Tiger regulars in hitting (.410) and extra base hits (16) and leads the team in homers (3) and RBIs (40). Has thrown out 12 men attempting to steal this season and has allowed only two stolen bases since March 27. Signed with Cowley County Community College.

To nominate a baseball player of the week, email mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

