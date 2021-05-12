Coweta's Logan Vaughan is latest Tulsa World baseball player of the week

Logan Vaughan * Coweta * C * Sr.
Two-way standout had a key RBI double in the 7-3 win at Shawnee to clinch the District 5A-3 title. Second among Tiger regulars in hitting (.410) and extra base hits (16) and leads the team in homers (3) and RBIs (40). Has thrown out 12 men attempting to steal this season and has allowed only two stolen bases since March 27. Signed with Cowley County Community College.
To nominate a baseball player of the week, email mike.brown@tulsaworld.com
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Mike Brown
Sports Writer
I have covered high school football, basketball and baseball for the Tulsa World since Spencer Tillman, Wayman Tisdale and Troy Aikman were in the 10th grade. Phone: 918-581-8390
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.