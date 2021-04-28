Coweta's Liam Taylor ready to finish long, long at-bat

It might be the longest at-bat seen at any level of baseball this season. And it might never end.
The count is still 1-2 against Coweta sophomore Liam Taylor, 15 days after the Tigers’ game at Shawnee was suspended in the fourth inning due to rain and lightning on April 13.
Taylor will be in the same spot at 1 p.m. Saturday if the Tigers return to Shawnee to resume the contest.
“I think it’s weird that we’ll be starting again with me in the batter's box and a 1-2 count,” said Taylor, also the Tigers’ starting pitcher.
The game might decide the District 5A-3 championship — or it might not.
If Coweta loses either end of a Friday doubleheader against Durant at Eastern State College in Wilburton and Collinsville wins its final district contests against Memorial, another trip to Shawnee won't be necessary.
But chances are, it will be. Taylor said he hasn't obsessed over the situation, even though it could be the at-bat of Coweta's season if he comes through.
To set the scene, the score is 2-2 and Coweta has the lead run at second with one out in the fourth. It’s already raining and lightning has been getting closer to Ed Skelton Field for some time.
Shawnee's Brylen Janda had struck out four straight batters before Tigers leadoff man Grant Jones reaches on an infield single and steals second.
Taylor, who is batting .375, falls behind in the count, 0-2, then takes a pitch for a ball and fouls off the next three. Normally, an umpire wants to stop a game between hitters, but Taylor is doing his best to keep this at-bat alive.
Suddenly, lightning strikes about 4 miles away and Shawnee athletic director Todd Boyer, who has been monitoring the situation closely, hurries onto the field.
"It's time to get these kids into the dugouts," he says.
If action resumes Saturday, it will be with the same lineups that started the game on April 13. Whether Janda and/or Taylor continue pitching will depend on whether they are needed between now and then. Shawnee was scheduled to host Guthrie on Friday.
Coweta coach Cody Pair said he's pretty sure about one thing, that Taylor will be in the batter's box for the first pitch. In a sense, Taylor has been there for 15 days.
Valedictorian's big night
Bristow’s only senior came through on Senior Night.
Ben Montgomery singled home the tying and winning runs as the Purple Pirates scored seven times in the seventh inning to rally past Catoosa 7-6.
The 2021 valedictorian also led off the inning with a single and scored three batters later on Trevor Freeman's single after Payton Brown had doubled.
Chase Gordon followed with a two-run double and Sutton Titsworth and Lane Bledsoe had RBI singles, bringing the score to 6-5.
Montgomery, hitting with one out and the bases loaded, lined a 3-1 pitch up the middle, scoring runners from second and third to end the game.
Teammates mobbed him at first base and carried him off on their shoulders.
"He's such a great kid and these kids really respect him," Bristow coach Larry Coleman said.
Record rush
Lincoln Christian seniors Chase Hudson, Devin Qualls and Max Brown are helping rewrite the school’s record books.
Hudson broke the career record with his 100th RBI. Qualls broke one single-season record and tied another in a five-day span. He is the latest Tulsa World player of the week.
Qualls broke the single-season RBI record with his 45th against Victory Christian last Thursday and tied the record for home runs with his ninth in Monday’s 11-10 loss to Collinsville.
Brown, meanwhile, has eight homers, one behind Qualls, and could tie or break the record set by Christian Mirabal in 2006.
The Bulldogs (22-12) open Class 3A postseason play hosting Pocola at 2 p.m. Thursday for a bi-district doubleheader.
Hard to catch
Bobby Byers is rewriting Cascia Hall's record book with his feet. The senior shortstop stole his 41st base against Rejoice Christian last Saturday and hasn't been thrown out all season.
That broke the single-season record for stolen bases, and four days earlier he broke the career school record with his 74th against Jones.
He now has 43 for the season and 79 in his career. He's also batting .457 (42-for-92).
Scott Torkleson, a 2019 graduate, set the previous records with 40 and 73, respectively.