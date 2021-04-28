Coweta's Liam Taylor ready to finish long, long at-bat

It might be the longest at-bat seen at any level of baseball this season. And it might never end.

The count is still 1-2 against Coweta sophomore Liam Taylor, 15 days after the Tigers’ game at Shawnee was suspended in the fourth inning due to rain and lightning on April 13.

Taylor will be in the same spot at 1 p.m. Saturday if the Tigers return to Shawnee to resume the contest.

“I think it’s weird that we’ll be starting again with me in the batter's box and a 1-2 count,” said Taylor, also the Tigers’ starting pitcher.

The game might decide the District 5A-3 championship — or it might not.

If Coweta loses either end of a Friday doubleheader against Durant at Eastern State College in Wilburton and Collinsville wins its final district contests against Memorial, another trip to Shawnee won't be necessary.

But chances are, it will be. Taylor said he hasn't obsessed over the situation, even though it could be the at-bat of Coweta's season if he comes through.

To set the scene, the score is 2-2 and Coweta has the lead run at second with one out in the fourth. It’s already raining and lightning has been getting closer to Ed Skelton Field for some time.