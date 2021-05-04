Coweta brings home District 5A-3 baseball crown, prep for postseason

“It is awesome to be a part of a community that supports our baseball team like they do! Our parents and players and coaches have worked so hard to get our program to this point and it is so rewarding to see those efforts paid off with a district championship," Pair said..

Skiatook, Glenpool and Will Rogers will join the Tigers in a double-elimination regional tournament likely to begin Wednesday or Thursday. The winner advances to the state tournament, May 13-15 in Edmond and Enid.

The Tigers set up Saturday’s game with a doubleheader sweep of Durant on Friday, winning run-rule contests 10-0 and 14-2 at Eastern State College in Wilburton, where the teams chose as a neutral meeting site.

Liam Taylor went the distance on the mound in the opener, allowing two hits and striking out seven over five innings. The Tigers led 2-0 before Kooper McCoy’s three-run double and Vaughan’s two-run single highlighted an eight-run fourth inning.

In the second game, Grant Jones went 4-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored and Vaughan belted his team-leading third home run of the season, a two-run shot in the second inning. McCoy went 2-for-3 and finished the day 3-for-5.

Jones leads the Tigers in hitting (.446) and runs (43). Vaughan is second in hitting (.409) and has a team-leading 34 RBIs.

