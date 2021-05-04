Coweta brings home District 5A-3 baseball crown, prep for postseason

Coweta won its final three games of the regular season and captured the District 5A-3 title with Saturday’s 7-3, nine-inning win at Shawnee in the completion of a suspended game.
The Tigers and Wolves were tied 2-2 in the fourth inning when their game in Shawnee was stopped by rain and lightning on April 13.
When play resumed Saturday in Shawnee, Liam Taylor finished his suspended at-bat from 18 days earlier with a line single off the foot of Wolves pitcher Bauer Brittain.
Logan Vaughan then doubled home the go-ahead run, but Shawnee tied in the bottom of the fifth and the score remained 3-3 until the Tigers loaded the bases and scored four times in the ninth.
Taylor’s younger brother, Conor Taylor, delivered the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly and Liam Taylor followed two outs later with a three-run double on a long drive to center field.
Gunnar McCollough pitched the final six innings as the Tigers, who also won a doubleheader Friday from Durant, improved to 24-8 overall and finished 10-2 in District 5A-3, a game ahead of second-place Collinsville.
“Winning a district title is a huge deal,” coach Cody Pair said. “Since (Class 5A) went to the current district format, Coweta hasn’t won a district title or (earned the right to host) a regional, so our boys have done something really special."
“It is awesome to be a part of a community that supports our baseball team like they do! Our parents and players and coaches have worked so hard to get our program to this point and it is so rewarding to see those efforts paid off with a district championship," Pair said..
Skiatook, Glenpool and Will Rogers will join the Tigers in a double-elimination regional tournament likely to begin Wednesday or Thursday. The winner advances to the state tournament, May 13-15 in Edmond and Enid.
The Tigers set up Saturday’s game with a doubleheader sweep of Durant on Friday, winning run-rule contests 10-0 and 14-2 at Eastern State College in Wilburton, where the teams chose as a neutral meeting site.
Liam Taylor went the distance on the mound in the opener, allowing two hits and striking out seven over five innings. The Tigers led 2-0 before Kooper McCoy’s three-run double and Vaughan’s two-run single highlighted an eight-run fourth inning.
In the second game, Grant Jones went 4-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored and Vaughan belted his team-leading third home run of the season, a two-run shot in the second inning. McCoy went 2-for-3 and finished the day 3-for-5.
Jones leads the Tigers in hitting (.446) and runs (43). Vaughan is second in hitting (.409) and has a team-leading 34 RBIs.