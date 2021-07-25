Collinsville's Kevin Jones, other local coaches up for statewide awards

Collinsville’s Kevin Jones is among several area coaches in contention for statewide awards to be handed out during this week’s Oklahoma Coaches Association convention.
As football coach of the year for OCA Region 7, Jones is one of eight finalists for state coach of the year in football. Other region winners in football include Cushing’s Rusty Morgan (2), Stigler's Chris Risenhoover (3) and McAlester’s Forrest Mazey (6).
The OCA will announce 2020-21 statewide winners in 17 categories, along with the 2019-20 winners, not previously disclosed because last year’s convention was canceled due to the coronavirus. This year's convention started Saturday and runs through Thursday at the Marriott Southern Hills.
Winners in football, basketball, wrestling, golf, tennis, swimming and volleyball will be announced at each sport’s corresponding All-State match. Winners in other categories will be announced during the OCA's annual business meeting, 11 a.m. Tuesday at Marriott.
All-State matches in golf and swimming kick off the week’s action Monday — golf at Cherokee Hills Golf Club (8:30 a.m.) and swimming at Edmond’s Mitch Park YMCA (6:30 p.m.).
All-State matches in tennis and volleyball are Tuesday at the University of Tulsa's Michael Case Tennis Center (5:30 p.m.) and Bixby High School (6 p.m.), respectively. Wrestling and girls basketball are 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bixby and Jenks, respectively. Boys basketball is 7 p.m. Thursday at Jenks and the football game is 7 p.m. Friday at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee.
Jones guided Collinsville to an 11-1 record in 2020 and the school’s fourth state-semifinal appearance in his 11 years at the helm. The Cards scored 583 points, a one-year school record, averaging 48.6 points per game.
Other 2020-21 area finalists include Broken Arrow’s Beau Wallace in boys basketball; Union’s Joe Redmond, Kellyville’s Jim Upshaw and Fort Gibson’s Chuck London in girls basketball; and Union’s Shawn Newkirk, Kellyville’s Kevin Nance and Fort Gibson's Gary Edwards in baseball.
Listed below are OCA region winners for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 academic years:
2020-21 Region Coaches
FOOTBALL
1: Bob Ward, Thomas-Fay-Custer 2: Rusty Morgan, Cushing 3: Chris Risenhoover, Stigler 4: Bret Tyler, Frederick 5: Matt Weber, Marlow 6: Forrest Mazey, McAlester 7: Kevin Jones, Collinsville 8: Kyle White, Edmond Santa Fe
BOYS BASKETBALL
1: Jeff Williamson, Woodward 2: Bob Nelson, Morrison 3: Lee Ott, Oklahoma Union 4: Fletcher Reed, Snyder 5: Kirk Harris, Marlow 6: Jon Hadley, Varnum 7: Beau Wallace, Broken Arrow 8: Lenny Hatchett, Del City
GIRLS BASKETBALL
1: Grant Givens, Weatherford 2: Jim Upshaw, Kellyville 3: Chuck London, Fort Gibson 4: Brad Thrash, Cheyenne/Reydon 5: Brian Lester, Tuttle 6: Chris Brown, Howe 7: Joe Redmond, Union 8: Jenni Holbrook, Jones
BASEBALL
1: Kris Webb, Vici 2: Kevin Nance, Kellyville 3: Gary Edwards, Fort Gibson 4: J.W. Gillett, Canute 5: Breck Draper, Tuttle 6: Ead Simon, Roff 7: Shawn Newkirk, Union 8: Mike Lowe, Harrah
WRESTLING
1: Corey Duncan, Weatherford 2: Albert White, Cushing 3: Izack Wilson, Jay 4: Cason Montgomery, Hobart 5: Andy Howington, Marlow 6: Kyle Bohannon, Ada 7: Tyson Bowling, Glenpool 8: Andy Schneider, Edmond North
GOLF
1: Jacob Miller, Woodward 2: Russell Longbrake, Perkins-Tryon 3: James Henson, Wagoner 4: Maurice Mayfield, Lawton Eisenhower 5: Kristen Finn, Tuttle 6: Tanner Dupree, Durant 7: Charlie Brown, Broken Arrow 8: Mike Morton, Edmond Santa Fe
TENNIS
1: Lloyd Vedder, Woodward 2: Ray Tankersley, Bristow 3: Clayton Blevins, Muskogee 4: Mark Dabelstein, Altus 5: Phil Barnes, Duncan 6: Toby Sanders, Byng 7: Tyler Ashley, Union 8: Duncan Fugitt, Edmond North
TRACK & FIELD
1: Jim Bob Coleman, Watonga 2: Kelly Brown, Stroud 3: Darron Hummingbird, Wagoner 4: Tanner Thompson, Cache 5: Greg Dillard, Purcell 6: Chris McGowan, Kingston 7: Sean Tesar, Collinsville 8: Carl Hawkins, Edmond Santa Fe
ATHLETIC DIRECTOR
1: Jacob Miller, Woodward 2: Dusty Hancock, Cushing 3: Brad Hall, Oklahoma Union 4: Colt Allison, Hobart 5: Sean Hushbeck, Comanche 6: Chad Colbert, Allen 7: Scott Dean, Skiatook 8: Tom Snider, Edmond North
CHEER
1: Ashley Hicks, Geary 2: Lindsey Russell, Kellyville 3: Jeanetta Lockwood, Wagoner 4: Courtney Tyler, Frederick 5: Julie Clapper, Tuttle 6: Jarah Atkins, McAlester 7: Leslie Van Meter, Owasso 8: Erin Berger, Edmond North
FAST PITCH SOFTBALL
1: Luke Thompson, Mooreland 2: Kaleb Hoffman, Ripley 3: Blake Dunn, Coweta 4: Terri Brierton, Lawton Eisenhower 5: Rebecca Cobb, Tuttle 6: Missy Rogers, Latta 7: Shane Eicher, Owasso 8: Rhonda Lawson, Edmond Santa Fe
SLOW PITCH SOFTBALL
1: Danny Green, Kingfisher 2: Jonathan Clay, Mounds 3: Ryan Green, Eufaula 4: Paula Mallow, Geronimo 5: Sara Jones, Purcell 6: Markus Carr, Byng 7: Randall King, Broken Arrow 8: Lindsey Mudgett, Choctaw
CROSS COUNTRY
1: Jim Bob Coleman, Watonga 2: Debbie Williams, Sapulpa 3: David Spears, Tahlequah 4: Bryce Abbe, Merritt 5: Mikey Eaves, Marlow 6: Josh Sawyer, Byng 7: Blake Collins, Owasso 8: Stephanie Lewis, Edmond Santa Fe
VOLLEYBALL
1: Tom Williams, Piedmont 2: Corey Harp, Sapulpa 3: Tony Ramos, Coweta 4: None 5: Karen Yarbrough, Tuttle 6: Laurie Smith, McAlester 7: Robin Biggins, Glenpool 8: Larry Lanham, Choctaw
SWIMMING
1: Lyndsay Watts, Enid 2: None 3: Leslie White, Fort Gibson 4: Linda Wiginton, Altus 5: Yvonne Kennedy, Chickasha 6: Meredith Roberts, Ada 7: Lynne Gorman, Union 8: Kirk Norman, Carl Albert
JUNIOR HIGH COACH
1: Justin Savage, Chisholm 2: Jeff Wintz, Stroud 3: Zac Weber, Claremore 4: Jarod King, Fletcher 5: Richard Collins, Tuttle 6: None 7: Isaiah Washington, Union 8: Larry Tettleton, Edmond North/Sequoyah
ASSISTANT COACH
1: Buddy Husted, Texhoma 2: Jake Avery, Bristow 3: Scott Lowe, Fort Gibson 4: Staci Wilson, Sayre 5: Mandy Clay, Purcell 6: Willis “Duce” Lee, Broken Bow 7: Chabon Childers, Broken Arrow 8: Tommie Griffin, Del City
2019-20 Region Coaches
FOOTBALL
1. David Kerr, Pond Creek-Hunter 2. Russell Cook, Pawnee 3. Rob Gilstrap, Adair 4. Faron Griffin, Cache 5. Brad Ballard, Tuttle 6. Tommy Bare, Kingston 7. Loren Montgomery, Bixby 8. Kyle White, Edmond Santa Fe
BOYS BASKETBALL
1. Jared Reese, Kingfisher 2. David Page, Pawnee 3. Travis Cannady, Adair 4. Nicholas Gable, Duke 5. Kenny Bare, Velma-Alma 6. Keith Quaid, Kiowa 7. Clay Martin, Jenks 8. Shane Cowherd, Edmond Memorial
GIRLS BASKETBALL
1. Kevin Lewallen, Lomega 2. Darlean Calip, Sapulpa 3. Jeff Oliver, Eufaula 4. Jeremy Tharp, Hydro-Eakly 5. Aaron Weast, Comanche 6. Jon Hurt, Vanoss 7. Joe Redmond, Union 8. Jenni Holbrook, Jones
BASEBALL
1. Brad Gore, Enid 2. Rance Plunkett, Stroud 3. Gerald Osborne, Pryor 4. Mike Wendt, Mangum 5. Erik Hughes, Duncan 6. Josh Williams, Varnum 7. Larry Turner, Owasso 8. Ryan Phillips, Edmond Santa Fe
WRESTLING
1. Trent Holland, Enid 2. Kyle Blevins, Sapulpa 3. Micco Charboneau, Wagoner 4. Jimbo Smith, Cache 5. Matt Surber, Tuttle 6. Nik Turner, Shawnee 7. Ray Weis, Jenks 8. Benny Coleman, Choctaw
GOLF
1. Shane Pinckard, Woodward 2. Mason Baade, Stroud 3. Chris Henderson, Claremore 4. Maurice Mayfield, Lawton Eisenhower 5. Justin Shaw, Dickson 6. Tanner Dupree, Durant 7. Vicki Hughes, Jenks 8. Brock VanCleave, Edmond North
TENNIS
1. Tim Greeff, Woodward 2. Benjamin Lutz, Ponca City 3. Mike Larimer, Claremore 4. Mark Dabelstein, Altus 5. Darren Cobble, Duncan 6. Toby Sanders, Byng 7. Tyler Ashley, Union 8. Charlie Hibbard, Putnam North
TRACK & FIELD
1. Matt Hart, Thomas 2. Rusty Atkins, Stillwater 3. Eric Wiens, Claremore 4. Kenda Reeves, Hobart 5. John Inman, Lindsay 6. Josh Sawyer, Byng 7. Steve Patterson, Union 8. Jay Reaves, Choctaw
ATHLETIC DIRECTOR
1. Jay Wood, Kingfisher 2. Bob Wood, Stroud 3. Brad Rogers, Adair 4. Marty Curry, Sterling 5. Sean Hushbeck, Comanche 6. Mike Snyder, Seminole 7. Zach Duffield, Owasso 8. Andy Rasmussen, Edmond Santa Fe
CHEER
1. Pam Johnson-Fields, Guthrie 2. Lindsey Russell, Kellyville 3. Angie Citty, Stigler 4. Jennifer Hohmann, Hinton 5. Lori Karpe, Lindsay 6. T.K. Fuller, Ada 7. Leslie VanMeter, Owasso 8. Erin Johnson, Okla. Christian School
FAST PITCH SOFTBALL
1. Keith Coleman, Piedmont 2. J.T. Freeman, Morrison 3. Jeff Turtle, Sequoyah Tahlequah 4. Ken Morrell, Duke 5. Sarah Jones, Purcell 6. Keith Quaid, Kiowa 7. Randall King, Broken Arrow 8. Janey Chartney, Edmond Memorial
SLOW PITCH SOFTBALL
1. Troy Bullard, Shattuck 2. Lezli Robinson, Stroud 3. None chosen 4. Paula Mallow, Geronimo 5. None chosen 6. Andy Powell, Dale 7. Brett Morgan, Union 8. Lindsey Mudgett, Choctaw
CROSS COUNTRY
1. Jim Bob Coleman, Watonga 2. Cheyenne Castillo, Kiefer 3. Adam Klucevsek, Chouteau 4. Troy Rayner, Hobart 5. Jason Schroeder, Pauls Valley 6. Cale Eidson, Madill 7. Toby Hummingbird, Union 8. Jay Reaves, Choctaw
VOLLEYBALL
1. Randy Roth, Okla. Bible 2. None 3. Victoria Giron, Claremore 4. Kim Seibold, Cement 5. Amanda Lard, Duncan 6. Julia Holland, Shawnee 7. Ian Bullen, Broken Arrow 8. Jaclyn Burroughs, Edmond North
SWIMMING
1. Lindsay Watts, Enid 2. Heather Harris, Ponca City 3. Connie Dean, Fort Gibson 4. Michael Shive, Altus 5. Yvonne Kennedy, Chickasha 6. Valarie Colburn, Shawnee 7. Diego Henao, Jenks 8. Tammye Bishop, Putnam North
JUNIOR HIGH COACH
1. Derek Patterson, Kingfisher 2. Scott Holt, Mannford 3. Zac Weber, Claremore 4. Thomas Tucker, Altus 5. Jennifer Gay, Washington 6. A.J. Mason, McAlester 7. Ray Danzy, Union 8. Larry Tettleton, Edmond/Sequoyah
ASSISTANT COACH
1. Erick Robinson, Cashion 2. Tim Hinds, Stroud 3. Brock Thomas, Adair 4. Chad Hussey, Mangum 5. Greg Manning, Pauls Valley 6. Steve Freeman, Shawnee 7. Joel Witcher, Union 8. Matt Groves, Edmond Santa Fe