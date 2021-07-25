Collinsville's Kevin Jones, other local coaches up for statewide awards

Collinsville’s Kevin Jones is among several area coaches in contention for statewide awards to be handed out during this week’s Oklahoma Coaches Association convention.

As football coach of the year for OCA Region 7, Jones is one of eight finalists for state coach of the year in football. Other region winners in football include Cushing’s Rusty Morgan (2), Stigler's Chris Risenhoover (3) and McAlester’s Forrest Mazey (6).

The OCA will announce 2020-21 statewide winners in 17 categories, along with the 2019-20 winners, not previously disclosed because last year’s convention was canceled due to the coronavirus. This year's convention started Saturday and runs through Thursday at the Marriott Southern Hills.

Winners in football, basketball, wrestling, golf, tennis, swimming and volleyball will be announced at each sport’s corresponding All-State match. Winners in other categories will be announced during the OCA's annual business meeting, 11 a.m. Tuesday at Marriott.

All-State matches in golf and swimming kick off the week’s action Monday — golf at Cherokee Hills Golf Club (8:30 a.m.) and swimming at Edmond’s Mitch Park YMCA (6:30 p.m.).