Collinsville shortstop Conner Duncan is the latest Tulsa World baseball player of the week

Conner Duncan * Collinsville * SS * Sr.

Batted .552 in district play and averages a team-best .476 overall as the Cards (22-10) open the 5A regional tournament hosting Nathan Hale at 11 a.m. Thursday. Also leads the team in runs (37) and is second in hits (39), RBIs (31) and stolen bases (14). Has only seven errors in 30 games. "Our most consistent player," coach Tony Reeder said. Signed with NOC-Enid.