Class A-B softball, baseball state tournaments open Thursday

No. 1-ranked Oktaha opens play in the Class A fall baseball state tournament facing Sterling at 10 a.m. Thursday at Dolese Park, 5105 NW 50th Street, Oklahoma City.
Pairings for the Class A and Class B state baseball and state fast pitch tournaments were announced Monday by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
The softball tournaments will be played at Oklahoma City's USA Hall of Fame Stadium.
The Class A baseball first-round and semifinal games will be played at Dolese Park. The Class B first two rounds will be played at Edmond Santa Fe, and the championship games are Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
Oktaha, 32-3, is coming off a state-semifinal finish in the 2A state tournament last spring.
Class A Baseball
First-round and semifinal games at OKC’s Dolese Park, final at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
THURSDAY
Oktaha vs. Sterling, 10 a.m.; Canute vs. Red Oak, 1 p.m.; Dale vs. Rattan, 4 p.m.; Silo vs. Tushka, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Okataha/Sterling winner vs. Canute/Red Oak winner, 11 a.m.; Dale/Rattan winner vs. Silo/Tushka winner, 2 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, 3 p.m.
Class B Baseball
First-round and semifinal games at Edmond Santa Fe, final at Chickashaw Bricktown Ballpark.
THURSDAY
Roff vs. Granite, 10 a.m.; Boswell vs. Lookeba-Sickles, 1 p.m.; Leedey vs. Fort Cobb-Broxton, 4 p.m.; Glencoe vs. Tupelo, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Roff/Granite winner vs. Boswell/Lookeba-Sickles winner, 11 a.m.; Fort Cobb-Broxton /Leedey winner vs. Glencoe/Tupelo winner, 2 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, 12:05 p.m.
Class A Fast Pitch
All games at Hall of Fame Stadium; first-round and semifinal games on Integris Field and final on OG&E Energy Field.
THURSDAY
Caddo vs. Shattuck, 11 a.m.; Arapaho-Butler vs. Binger-Oney, 1:30 p.m.; Ripley vs. Cyril, 4 p.m.; Red Oak vs. Navajo, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Caddo/Shattuck winner vs. Arapaho-Butler/Binger-Oney winner, 11 a.m.; Ripley/Cyril winner vs. Red Oak/Navajo winner, 2:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, 11 a.m.
Class B Fast Pitch
All games at Hall of Fame Stadium; first-round and quarterfinal games on Field 2, final on OG&E Energy Field.
THURSDAY
Whitesboro vs. Buffalo Valley, 11 a.m.; Turner vs. Roff, 1:30 p.m.; Moss vs. Arnett, 4 p.m.; Hammon vs. Lookeba-Sickles, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Moss/Arnett winner vs. Hammon/Lookeba-Sickles winner, 2:30 p.m.; Whitesboro/Buffalo Valley winner vs. Turner/Roff winner, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, 4 p.m.