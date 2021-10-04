 Skip to main content
Class A-B softball, baseball state tournaments open Thursday
  • Updated
Softball

Clarmore's Julia Hoffman (8) tags out Carl Albert's Ragan Kelley (23) in last year's Class 5A fast pitch softball semifinals at USA Hall of Fame Stadium. The Class A and Class B state tournaments open Thursday in the same venue. 

 CHRIS LANDSBERGER, the Oklahoman

No. 1-ranked Oktaha opens play in the Class A fall baseball state tournament facing Sterling at 10 a.m. Thursday at Dolese Park, 5105 NW 50th Street, Oklahoma City.

Pairings for the Class A and Class B state baseball and state fast pitch tournaments were announced Monday by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.

The softball tournaments will be played at Oklahoma City's USA Hall of Fame Stadium.

The Class A baseball first-round and semifinal games will be played at Dolese Park. The Class B first two rounds will be played at Edmond Santa Fe, and the championship games are Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Oktaha, 32-3, is coming off a state-semifinal finish in the 2A state tournament last spring.

Class A Baseball

First-round and semifinal games at OKC’s Dolese Park, final at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

THURSDAY

Oktaha vs. Sterling, 10 a.m.; Canute vs. Red Oak, 1 p.m.; Dale vs. Rattan, 4 p.m.; Silo vs. Tushka, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Okataha/Sterling winner vs. Canute/Red Oak winner, 11 a.m.; Dale/Rattan winner vs. Silo/Tushka winner, 2 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 3 p.m.

Class B Baseball

First-round and semifinal games at Edmond Santa Fe, final at Chickashaw Bricktown Ballpark.

THURSDAY

Roff vs. Granite, 10 a.m.; Boswell vs. Lookeba-Sickles, 1 p.m.; Leedey vs. Fort Cobb-Broxton, 4 p.m.; Glencoe vs. Tupelo, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Roff/Granite winner vs. Boswell/Lookeba-Sickles winner, 11 a.m.; Fort Cobb-Broxton /Leedey winner vs. Glencoe/Tupelo winner, 2 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 12:05 p.m.

Class A Fast Pitch

All games at Hall of Fame Stadium; first-round and semifinal games on Integris Field and final on OG&E Energy Field.

THURSDAY

Caddo vs. Shattuck, 11 a.m.; Arapaho-Butler vs. Binger-Oney, 1:30 p.m.; Ripley vs. Cyril, 4 p.m.; Red Oak vs. Navajo, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Caddo/Shattuck winner vs. Arapaho-Butler/Binger-Oney winner, 11 a.m.; Ripley/Cyril winner vs. Red Oak/Navajo winner, 2:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 11 a.m.

Class B Fast Pitch

All games at Hall of Fame Stadium; first-round and quarterfinal games on Field 2, final on OG&E Energy Field.

THURSDAY

Whitesboro vs. Buffalo Valley, 11 a.m.; Turner vs. Roff, 1:30 p.m.; Moss vs. Arnett, 4 p.m.; Hammon vs. Lookeba-Sickles, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Moss/Arnett winner vs. Hammon/Lookeba-Sickles winner, 2:30 p.m.; Whitesboro/Buffalo Valley winner vs. Turner/Roff winner, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 4 p.m.

