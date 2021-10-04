Class A-B softball, baseball state tournaments open Thursday

No. 1-ranked Oktaha opens play in the Class A fall baseball state tournament facing Sterling at 10 a.m. Thursday at Dolese Park, 5105 NW 50th Street, Oklahoma City.

Pairings for the Class A and Class B state baseball and state fast pitch tournaments were announced Monday by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.

The softball tournaments will be played at Oklahoma City's USA Hall of Fame Stadium.

The Class A baseball first-round and semifinal games will be played at Dolese Park. The Class B first two rounds will be played at Edmond Santa Fe, and the championship games are Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Oktaha, 32-3, is coming off a state-semifinal finish in the 2A state tournament last spring.

Class A Baseball

First-round and semifinal games at OKC’s Dolese Park, final at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

THURSDAY

Oktaha vs. Sterling, 10 a.m.; Canute vs. Red Oak, 1 p.m.; Dale vs. Rattan, 4 p.m.; Silo vs. Tushka, 7 p.m.