Bixby will be playing for the school’s first state baseball crown in 15 years as it rides a 13-game winning streak.

The Spartans pushed across two runs in the fifth inning via bunts and Cooper Moore tossed a one-hitter as Bixby unseated defending state champion Owasso 2-0 in a Class 6A state tournament semifinal Friday afternoon at the Union Baseball and Softball Complex.

Bixby (31-8) will meet Enid (29-9), a winner of 16 of its last 18 games, at noon Saturday in the state championship game at ONEOK Field.

The Plainsmen powered past Yukon, 11-5, with Jake Kennedy and Garrett Shull each blasting homers and combining to drive in seven runs.

Both Bixby and Enid will be seeking their third state crown with the Spartans’ last title coming in 2008 while the Plainsmen last captured the gold ball in 1986. For Bixby, it will be its first shot at a 6A title after having moved from Class 5A four years ago.

One day after getting four extra-base hits, including a homer, in a 6-1 quarterfinal win against Edmond North, Bixby resorted to small-ball tactics to turn the tide against the Rams (27-14).

“We couldn’t get it (the ball) to leave today,” Bixby head coach Justin Delay said.

“We hit three balls extremely hard that didn’t go anywhere. So, we said, ‘How are we going to get it done? Push the ball to the right side and let our pitcher (Moore) do his work.’”

With Moore and Owasso starting pitcher Luke Williams entrenched in a scoreless pitchers’ duel entering the bottom of the fifth inning, the Spartans’ Connor Miller led off by drawing a walk. Jake Wolfinbarger then attempted to sacrifice him to second with a bunt. Williams fielded the bunt and elected to throw to second for a force out but Wolfinbarger was ruled safe on the play to put runners at first and second bases.

Owasso head coach Larry Turner thought the Wolfinbarger at-bat was pivotal.

“The call at second base. That changed the dynamics of the game,” he said. “That’s baseball. But it’s pretty tough that’s potentially the play that determines who gets to play the last day.”

After Wolfinbarger’s bunt, Brian Justice then laid down a sacrifice bunt to move each of the runners up a base. That brought up Cody Krull, the Spartans’ No. 9 hitter. After missing his first chance to bunt in the at-bat, he pushed one just to the right of the mound for a base hit to drive in Miller with the game’s first run.

“So, I’m up 2-1 (in the count) and I am expecting fast ball and it’s the easiest pitch to bunt on,” Krull said. “I got it down. You couldn’t bunt it more perfect, right between the pitcher and first baseman. That’s why you love baseball. Small ball wins you championships right there.”

With one out, Moore then aided his own cause when his bunt down the first base line stayed fair and Wolfinbarger trotted home with a big insurance run.

Those runs proved to be more than enough for Moore who struck out six and issued just one walk. The lone hit and biggest scoring threat Owasso had against the right-hander came when Cooper Harrel doubled to left field with two out in the fifth inning for the Rams’ only hit. But Wolfinbarger made a diving catch to his left at second base of a soft liner by the Rams’ Baylor Corbin to end the inning.

“This is what we have been working for all year and to see your hard work pay off,” Moore said. “(We) get a couple of bunts down and get guys moving and me just standing up there throwing strikes.”

Added Delay: “We’re super excited to be where we are, We can’t wait for one more shot at a state title tomorrow.”

Enid 11, Yukon 5: The Plainsmen trailed 3-0 after the Millers’ first at-bat but went on to score in every inning but one, finishing with 11 hits off five Yukon pitchers.

Kennedy, who hurled a no-hitter in Enid’s 10-0 victory against Westmoore in the quarterfinals on Thursday, cracked a two-run home run to left field as part of a three-run fourth inning to snap a 4-4 deadlock as the Plainsmen took the lead for good.

Kennedy also had a run-scoring single in the first inning.

Meanwhile, Shull, who scored three times, slammed the first pitch he saw from Millers relief pitcher Trevin Pettigrew over the left field fence for a three-run homer in a four-run Enid sixth inning. The switch-hitter also plated a run with a sacrifice fly in the second inning and added a pair of doubles.

Brock Slater tallied three runs with a pair of hits and plated a run while reaching base four times for the Plainsmen, which survived after issuing nine walks to Millers hitters.

Colton Strange drove home two runs with a pair of doubles for Yukon (26-13), which saw its eight-game winning streak end.

BIXBY 2, OWASSO 0

Owasso;000;000;0;—;0;1;0

Bixby;000;02;0;x;—;2;4;1

Williams, Sanford (6) and Corbin. Moore and Murphy. W: Moore. L: Williams. T: 2:11.

ENID 11, YUKON 5

Yukon;300;111;0;—;5;6;1

Enid;211;340;x;—;11;11;1

Parr, Curry (2), Jones (4), Pettigrew (5), Cunningham (6) and Strange. Goodpasture, Gonzales (4), Jarnigan (6), Chaloupek (7) and Hartling. W: Gonzales. L: Curry. HR: Kennedy, Shull, Enid. T: 2:47.