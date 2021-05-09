 Skip to main content
Class 6A-5A state baseball pairings set
Coweta vs Owasso (copy)

Coweta catcher Logan Vaughn tags Owaaso's Brody Green as the latter slides into home plate during an April 1 game on the Tigers' diamond. Both teams open play Thursday in the state tournament. Owasso plays Yukon in a Class 6A quarterfinal game and Coweta plays Piedmont in a 5A game. Sites and times will be announced Monday by the OSSAA.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Here are quarterfinal pairings for the 6A-5A state baseball tournaments, which unfold Thursday in Edmond or elsewhere in the Oklahoma City area.

First-round and semifinal matchups are determined by who wins each of the eight numbered regionals. It remains for the OSSAA to announce sites and times for the first two rounds and reveal brackets for the 4A-3A-2A tournaments, which also start Thursday.

Saturday’s 6A-5A championship games will be played Saturday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark in Enid.

Class 6A

Edmond Deer Creek (34-3) vs. Bixby (28-12)

Mustang (23-12) vs. Union (29-10)

Edmond Santa Fe (19-14) vs. Jenks (30-10)

Yukon (31-7) vs. Owasso (32-4)

Class 5A

Noble (25-7) vs. Bishop Kelley (22-14)

Piedmont (30-8) vs. Coweta (28-8)

Guthrie (20-11) vs. Pryor (30-8)

Carl Albert (30-7) vs. Collinsville (25-10)

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

