Class 6A-5A state baseball pairings set

Here are quarterfinal pairings for the 6A-5A state baseball tournaments, which unfold Thursday in Edmond or elsewhere in the Oklahoma City area.
First-round and semifinal matchups are determined by who wins each of the eight numbered regionals. It remains for the OSSAA to announce sites and times for the first two rounds and reveal brackets for the 4A-3A-2A tournaments, which also start Thursday.
Saturday’s 6A-5A championship games will be played Saturday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark in Enid.
Class 6A
Edmond Deer Creek (34-3) vs. Bixby (28-12)
Mustang (23-12) vs. Union (29-10)
Edmond Santa Fe (19-14) vs. Jenks (30-10)
Yukon (31-7) vs. Owasso (32-4)
Class 5A
Noble (25-7) vs. Bishop Kelley (22-14)
Piedmont (30-8) vs. Coweta (28-8)
Guthrie (20-11) vs. Pryor (30-8)
Carl Albert (30-7) vs. Collinsville (25-10)
Mike Brown
Sports Writer
I have covered high school football, basketball and baseball for the Tulsa World since Spencer Tillman, Wayman Tisdale and Troy Aikman were in the 10th grade. Phone: 918-581-8390
