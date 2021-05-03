Class 6A-5A regional baseball pairings

Here are pairings for the Class 6A-5A baseball regional tournaments.

Winners of the double-elimination tournaments advance to the state tournaments, May 13-15 in Edmond or the Oklahoma City area and Enid.

In each tournament involving four teams, four games are played the first day, but first-round pairings only are listed in the western regionals.

Class 6A tournaments involving eastern teams open Wednesday at Owasso, Union and Edmond Memorial and Thursday at Stillwater.

The 5A tournament at Pryor starts Wednesday and the 5A tournament at Collinsville starts Thursday.

Sites, dates and times for the Bishop Kelley regional are yet to be determined because the Comets' diamond does not have lights and may have to be played at two sites or moved to a third site.

Start date for the Coweta regional has not been announced.

The OSSAA is expected to finalize the pairings Monday.

Fourth and fifth place in District 5A-1 between Altus and Lawton Ike are yet to be determined. Officials are waiting the result of a game between Lawton Ike and Duncan.

Class 6A regionals