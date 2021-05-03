Class 6A-5A regional baseball pairings

Here are pairings for the Class 6A-5A baseball regional tournaments.
Winners of the double-elimination tournaments advance to the state tournaments, May 13-15 in Edmond or the Oklahoma City area and Enid.
In each tournament involving four teams, four games are played the first day, but first-round pairings only are listed in the western regionals.
Class 6A tournaments involving eastern teams open Wednesday at Owasso, Union and Edmond Memorial and Thursday at Stillwater.
The 5A tournament at Pryor starts Wednesday and the 5A tournament at Collinsville starts Thursday.
Sites, dates and times for the Bishop Kelley regional are yet to be determined because the Comets' diamond does not have lights and may have to be played at two sites or moved to a third site.
Start date for the Coweta regional has not been announced.
The OSSAA is expected to finalize the pairings Monday.
Fourth and fifth place in District 5A-1 between Altus and Lawton Ike are yet to be determined. Officials are waiting the result of a game between Lawton Ike and Duncan.
Class 6A regionals
At Union (Wednesday): Putnam West vs. Union, 11 a.m.; Bartlesville vs. Sapulpa, 1:30 p.m.; first-round winners, 4 p.m.; first-round losers, 6:30 p.m.
At Owasso (Wednesday): Owasso vs. Putnam City, 11 a.m.; Broken Arrow vs. Ponca City, 1:30 p.m.; first-round winners, 4 p.m.; first-round losers, 6:30 p.m.
At Edmond Memorial (Wednesday): Edmond vs. Muskogee, 11 a.m.; Jenks vs. Enid. 1:30 p.m.; first-round winners, 4 p.m.; first-round losers, 6:30 p.m.
At Stillwater (Thursday): Stillwater vs. B.T. Washington, 11 a.m.; Bixby vs. Sand Springs. 1:30 p.m.; first-round winners, 4 p.m.; first-round losers, 6:30 p.m.
At Deer Creek: Southmoore vs. Moore, Southmoore vs. Deer Creek, Moore vs. Deer Creek.
At Westmoore: Westmoore vs. Lawton, Edmond Santa Fe vs. Norman
At Yukon: Yukon vs. Northwest, Choctaw vs. Norman North
At Mustang: Mustang vs. Midwest City, Edmond North vs. Putnam North
Class 5A regionals
At Pryor (Wednesday): Tahlequah vs. Pryor, 11 a.m.; Tahlequah vs. Shawnee, 1:30 p.m.; Shawnee vs. Pryor, 4 p.m.
At Coweta (Date, times TBD): Coweta vs. Rogers, Skiatook vs. Glenpool; first-round winners, 4 p.m.; first-round losers, 6:30 p.m.
At Bishop Kelley (Site, date, times TDB): Kelley vs. Memorial, McAlester vs. Edison
At Collinsville (Thursday): Collinsville vs. Hale, 11 a.m.; Claremore vs. Durant, 1:30 p.m.; first-round winners, 4 p.m.; first-round losers, 6:30 p.m.
At Noble: Noble vs. OKC Southeast, El Reno vs. Lawton Ike or Altus
At Carl Albert: Santa Fe South vs. Ike or Altus, Santa Fe South vs. Carl Albert, Ike or Altus vs. Carl Albert
At Lawton MacArthur: MacArthur vs. Capitol Hill, Guthrie vs. Del City
At Piedmont: Piedmont vs. Ardmore, Duncan vs. Guymon