JENKS — Grayson Smith had a pair of hits, including the tiebreaking single in the sixth inning, to lead Bishop Kelley past Noble 5-3 in the Class 5A state baseball quarterfinals Thursday at Hinch Field.

Smith drove in two runs and scored two more for the Comets (24-15), who advance to play Grove (30-7), a 2-0 winner over Piedmont, in the semifinals at 11 a.m. Friday.

In the other semifinal, Carl Albert (32-8) will face Sapulpa (29-9) at 1:30 p.m. Carl Albert advanced with a 4-2 upset over Collinsville while Sapulpa defeated Elgin 2-1.

Noble (27-11) tied Kelley at 3-3 in the top of the sixth inning, but the Comets answered with the final two runs of the contest in the bottom half of the frame.

Tanner McMurray reached on a leadoff error, stole second base and then scored on Smith’s single to left on an 0-2 count.

Smith eventually found his way to third base after a wild pitch and came home with an insurance run following a balk.

Ty Armour then worked a perfect seventh inning to seal the deal. Armour also induced a key ground out after relieving starter Kam Thompson to keep the score tied heading into the bottom half of the sixth.

“We have a young group and I’m very proud of how they handled things,” said Kelley coach Parker Frazier. “We were just going to keep battling no matter what.”

The Bears came out strong with two runs in the top of the first inning, but Kelley responded with three runs of its own in the bottom half.

Blake Rogers, McMurray, and Smith had three consecutive one-out singles with Smith’s driving in Rogers.

McMurray scored the tying run on a Reid Jones double to the left field fence. Smith then came home after a safety squeeze from Spence Perry.

Thompson and Noble starting pitcher Colin Fisher then both settled in and runs were hard to find again until the decisive sixth inning.

“The biggest thing is that we prepared all week,” said Frazier. “We kept telling them to scratch and claw and just to roll through and keep going.”

Carl Albert 4, Collinsville 2: Carl Albert took a 4-1 lead into the seventh inning, but the Cardinals (31-5), who have 5A’s best record, made things very interesting. Preston Willis got things started with a one-out single to right field with one out.

Corbin Gorrell was then hit by a pitch and Isaac Lawhead followed with an RBI single to left field that brought home pinch runner Cal Schlomann.

Chase Eubanks was then hit by another pitch to fill the bases, but Kash Ferris registered back-to-back strikeouts to seal the deal for Carl Albert. Ferris finished with 13 strikeouts.

Carl Albert broke through with a run in the bottom of the third inning but Collinsville came right back to tie it up in the top of the fourth, thanks to a two-out rally.

Catcher Colton Hollenbeck singled to right field with two outs. Courtesy runner Carson Duncan appeared to be picked off, but instead a balk was called.

Bentley Brown then came up clutch as he roped a base hit to right on a 1-2 count that allowed Duncan to score. The Titans, however, went back on front with a run in the bottom half of the fourth inning.

Carl Albert then put two more on the board in the fifth, on RBI hits from Tanner Norman and Ryan Ray, respectively.

The Titans appeared to have things in hand after that, but the Cardinals had other ideas. In the end though, Collinsville fell just a little bit short.

Grove 2, Piedmont 0

James Wise’s four-hitter gave Ridgerunners their first state tournament victory since winning the Class 4A state championship in 1997.

Wise allowed four hits, walked two and struck out seven. Jakeb Koop also pitched well for the Wildcats (28-10). Koop allowed two runs on three hits, walked five, and stuck out nine in six innings.

Grove scored the only runs of the game in the top of the fifth inning. Hagen Hacker opened the frame with a single to left field on an 0-2 count and Nick Brown followed with a walk.

Caden Gain then came through with a double into the left-field corner that brought home both Hacker and Brown.

Piedmont tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh inning as it loaded the bases with two outs on a pair of walks and a hit batsman. Wise, however, finished off his gem with a strikeout.

Sapulpa 2, Elgin 1: Sapulpa trailed 1-0 heading into the bottom of the seventh and only had two baserunners, on hits from Garrett Richards, to that point against the Owls (29-9).

Jack Blevins led off the seventh with a single to left field on a 2-2 count and advanced to second base on Malachi Wilson fielder's choice.

Pinch-hitter Micco Jones then drew a walk. Joe Melott pinch-ran for Jones and moved up to second base and Blevins to third after a balk.

Josh Hobbs followed up with a fielder's choice that plated Blevins with the tying run.

Gage Cramer then entered as another pinch-hitter for the Chieftains. He put the ball in play and reached safely on an error that allowed Melott to score the winning run.

"All year long we've preached that our bench and our depth is what helps us win games late," said Sapulpa coach Steve Irvine Jr.

Joe Young (8-0) pitched a five-hitter for Sapulpa. He surrendered a first- inning run, but found his groove after that.

"Joe Young kept us in the game," said Irvine, Jr. "He gives up the one run in the first inning but then keeps getting zeroes (after that)."

Elgin scored its run in the top of the first inning, thanks to three consecutive base hits with one out. Young escaped further harm though as he registered consecutive strikeouts to end the frame.

The two hits for Richards came on singles to left field in the bottom of the first and up the middle with two outs in the bottom of the third, respectively.

Jake Thomas also pitched a strong game for the Owls. Young was able to keep pace after giving up the lone run and eventually the Chieftains pulled it out with their late heroics.

"I am proud of our guys," said Irvine Jr. "They played really hard. It's May baseball so crazy things can happen, but good things also happen when you keep competing."

KELLEY 5, NOBLE 3

Noble;200;001;0—3 5 1

Kelley;300;002;x—5 6 1

Fisher and Hand. Thompson, Armour (6) and Perry. W: Armour (6-5). L: Fisher (8-2).

CARL ALBERT 4, COLLINSVILLE 2

Collinsville;000;100;1—2 6 0

Carl Albert;001;120;0—4 7 0

Davis, Aunko (5) and Hollenbeck. Ferris and Jackson. W: Ferris. L: Davis.

GROVE 2, PIEDMONT 0

Grove;000;020;0—2 4 0

Piedmont;000;000;0—0 4 0

Wise and Keller. Koop, Thomas (7) and Harriger. W: Wise (7-1). L: Koop.

SAPULPA 2, ELGIN 1

Elgin;100;000;0--1 5 1

Sapulpa;000;000;2--2 3 2

J. Thomas and G. Thomas. Young and Blevins. W: Young (8-0). L: Thomas.