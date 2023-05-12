JENKS — Grayson Smith pushed Bishop Kelley past Grove 3-1 in the Class 5A baseball semifinals Friday at Hinch Field.

The Comets (25-15) will face Carl Albert in the state championship game Saturday at 4 p.m. in Jenks. The Titans (33-8) shut out Sapulpa 6-0 in Friday's other semifinal.

Smith did damage with both his arm and his bat. He allowed just five hits, one unearned run, walked three, and struck out seven in 6 1/3 innings and also hit a key home run.

"Grayson has accepted a different role this year," said Kelley head coach Parker Frazier. "That's what a senior is supposed to do and he did that today."

Kelley broke the ice courtesy of a leadoff home run from Smith in the bottom of the second inning on a 1-0 count.

"I just saw it was down the middle and that's exactly what I was looking for," said Smith. "I put my best swing on and hit it where I wanted it to go."

The Comets added another run in the fourth inning. Eli Rogers got things started with an infield single to open the frame.

Rogers then took off for second base with Tanner McMurray at the plate. McMurray put the ball in play and beat out another infield hit.

The throw then sailed down the right field line and that allowed Rogers to come all the way home. The Ridgerunners (30-8) answered with their run in the top of the fifth inning.

Hagen Hacker reached on a ledoff error, advanced to second base on a NIck Brown sacrifice bunt, and eventually scored after another error.

Kelley came right back with a run of its own in the bottom half of the fifth. Spence Perry reached on a leadoff hit and alertly advanced to second base on an error.

Courtesy runner Ike Gleeson advanced to third base on a wild pitch and then came in to score when Nick Modovsky doubled off the left field fence on a 3-1 count with one out.

Kenneth Fanning opened the top of the seventh inning with a single to right for Grove. Smith then got a fly out and left because he was at his maximum pitch count for the game.

Ty Armour entered and retired both hitters he faced on another fly out and strikeout to pick up the save.

"I told them they had the talent and that it's just another game," said Fraizer. "Just because the circumstances change doesn't mean the game changes."

Smith had a tough first inning as he allowed a hit and gave up all three of his walks. He came up with a crucial pickoff, though, to keep the Ridgerunners off the board.

"I just had to realize that my defense could work and that I could trust them and they came through," said Smith.

The Comets eventually carried over that momentum when Smith's homer game them a lead that they never relinquished.

"We're a really young team," said Smith. "We only have two or three returning varsity players. Everyone has stepped up and accepted their role and done their job."

CARL ALBERT 6, SAPULPA 0: The Titans used a big game from Samuel Gonzalez in eliminating the Chieftains (29-10). Gonzalez allowed three hits and struck out five in a complete game and also drove in a pair of runs.

Carl Albert scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning. The RBI's came on a Samuel Gonzalez single, a Tanner Norman sacrifice fly, and a bases loaded walk to Ryan Ray, respectively.

The Titans put two more on the board in the fifth inning, courtesy of a pair of run-scoring singles from Gonzalez and Hutch Russell.

The best chance for Sapulpa came with two outs in the first inning. Jack Blevins had an infield single and Malachi Wilson was hit by a pitch.

Gonzalez was able to escape that jam with a ground out. That was the start of 15 consecutive batters Gonzalez retired.

Kason Ashton and MIcco Jones got the other two hits for the Chieftains on singles in the sixth and seventh innings, respectively.

BISHOP KELLEY 3, GROVE 1

Grove;000;010;0;--;1;5;2

Kelley;010;110;x--;3;6;3

C. Gain, Chandler (5) and Keller. Smith, Armour (7) and Perry. W: Smith (4-1). L: C. Gain (4-2). S: Armour 4. HR: Kelley: Smith 6.

CARL ALBERT 6, SAPULPA 0

Sapulpa;000;000;0;--;0;3;0

Carl Albert;030;021;x--;6;12;0

Hobbs, Mason (2), B. Jones (6) and Blevins. Gonzalez and Brown. W: Gonzalez. L: Hobbs.