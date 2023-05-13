JENKS — Declan Murphy lifted Carl Albert past Bishop Kelley 7-1 in the Class 5A baseball state championship game Saturday at Hinch Field.

The Titans (34-8) claimed their seventh baseball title with their most recent one being Class 5A in 2021. The Comets (25-16) were also seeking a seventh baseball championship with the last coming in 2018.

"I told the guys that if it hurts, that means you gave your all,"said Kelley head coach Parker Frazier. "We made everybody we played against earn the win and Carl Albert earned it. I have nothing but the utmost respect for those guys."

Murphy allowed one hit, one unearned run, walked two, and struck out seven in a complete game victory.

Carl Albert came out fast with three runs on a pair of singles in the top of the first inning. Ryan Ray drove in one run and Chase Lashley knocked home the other two.

The Titans added solo markers on a sacrifice fly Tanner Norman in the fourth inning and a Brodie Hinson RBI single in the fifth, respectively.

Norman then led off the seventh inning with a towering home run over the right field fence. Noah Evans also had an RBI single in the frame.

Kelley got its first hit of the game on a leadoff single to left field from Blake Rogers in the bottom half of the seventh.

Tanner McMurray was at the plate with a full count when the game went into a lightning delay that lasted just over two hours.

Murphy's first pitch to McMurray was high. McMurray was then forced on a Grayson Smith fielder's choice and an error on the same play allowed Rogers to score.

Murphy responded in a big way though as he finished with back to back strikeouts to finish off his masterpiece.

"A lot of people didn't think we would be here after graduating 11 seniors last year," said Frazier. "I told them we were talented enough to do it. I appreciate all of them. They gave me their heart and that's all I can ask for."

CARL ALBERT 7, BISHOP KELLEY 1

Carl Albert 300 110 2 — 7 9 1

Kelley 000 000 1 — 1 1 2

Murphy and Brown. Armour, McKean (4), Gooding (5)) and Perry. W: Murphy. L: Armour (6-6). HR: Carl Albert: Norman.