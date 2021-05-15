Carl Albert too much for Bishop Kelley in 5A baseball final

ENID — Getting to the state baseball final is hard enough, but arriving with a depleted pitching staff makes it almost impossible to win.
Bishop Kelley ran into Carl Albert’s powerful Titans in the Class 5A championship game Saturday and made matters worse by committing four errors.
The results were predictable. Luke Short went 4-for-5 with a double, three singles and seven RBIs as the Titans rolled to a 13-3, run-rule win over the Comets to capture the school’s sixth baseball title before about 2,500 spectators in David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Carl Albert became the first school to win football, basketball and baseball titles in the same academic year since OKC Bishop McGuinness did it in 2007-08.
Houston Russell scattered six Kelley hits and struck out three over six innings as the Titans, coached by Tim LaValley, ended the season at 33-7, having won 17 of their final 19 games.
Eric Thompson had a double and a single and Devyn Trujillo and Andrew Talburt drove in runs for the Comets, who finished 24-15.
“We didn’t show up and play well today,” Kelley coach Jeff Scardino said. “We gave up four errors and (Carl Albert was good). They flat-out hit the ball. They can do that, and we kind of ran out pitching and sometimes that’s the way it goes.”
Four Comets tried on the mound and the errors didn’t help. Two miscues helped the Titans score four times in the second inning and another was part of the four-run fifth.
“If we don't play defense, we've seen that we've struggled in the past and sure enough, it came into play today,” Scardino said. “You can’t struggle against good teams.”
But Scardino was proud of his team for getting this far. The Comets knocked off Noble and Coweta in the first two rounds of the state tournament and had won five straight in the postseason.
“It’s been a great run. Our seniors have put Bishop Kelley right back on the map by getting here and it’s an exciting time,” he said. “I’m excited to coach next year and see what this junior class can do. Hopefully, we’ll be right back here next year. That’s the goal.”
Kelley last won the championship vs. Pryor at ORU's J.L. Johnson Stadium in 2018 and was gunning for its seventh crown.
CARL ALBERT 13, BISHOP KELLEY 3
Carl Albert;140;044;—;13;11;0
Bishop Kelley;001;020;—;3;5;4
Houston Russell and Luke Stout. Parker Souter, Tyler Stelly (3), Camden Thompson (5), Brayden Thompson (6) and Brandon Lowery. W: Russell. L: Souther.