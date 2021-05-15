Carl Albert too much for Bishop Kelley in 5A baseball final

ENID — Getting to the state baseball final is hard enough, but arriving with a depleted pitching staff makes it almost impossible to win.

Bishop Kelley ran into Carl Albert’s powerful Titans in the Class 5A championship game Saturday and made matters worse by committing four errors.

The results were predictable. Luke Short went 4-for-5 with a double, three singles and seven RBIs as the Titans rolled to a 13-3, run-rule win over the Comets to capture the school’s sixth baseball title before about 2,500 spectators in David Allen Memorial Ballpark.

Carl Albert became the first school to win football, basketball and baseball titles in the same academic year since OKC Bishop McGuinness did it in 2007-08.

Houston Russell scattered six Kelley hits and struck out three over six innings as the Titans, coached by Tim LaValley, ended the season at 33-7, having won 17 of their final 19 games.

Eric Thompson had a double and a single and Devyn Trujillo and Andrew Talburt drove in runs for the Comets, who finished 24-15.