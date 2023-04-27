OWASSO — Kade Matthews sparked Broken Arrow past Owasso 5-2 in the district 6A-3 finale for both Thursday night at Stigall Field.

The Tigers (23-8, 11-3) trailed 1-0 when Grady Mercer roped a line shot to the gap in left-center for the Rams (22-12, 11-3) with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Matthews snagged the ball just above the turf to prevent at least two runs for scoring. Matthews then opened the top of the fifth inning with a double off the left field fence on a full count.

Matthews moved to third base on a flyout to left field and then came home after Jaxon Gregory doubled to center field on an 0-2 count.

Landon Flusche then followed with another double to the gap in left-center that allowed Gregory to score.

Broken Arrow then put up three runs in the sixth inning. Aiden Henderson, who was also the winning pitcher, opened the frame with a walk.

Tyler Billingsley followed with a single up the middle on a full count and then Eli Garrison drew another walk to fill the bases.

Matthews followed with another walk that brought home courtesy runner Bryce Smith. Grakyson Childers then had an RBI base hit to left field that scored another courtesy runner, Grady Oliver.

Following a strikeout, Flusche lifted a sacrifice to right field that plated Garrison. The Tigers had a chance for more in the top of the seventh after filling the bases with one out.

Owasso was able to induce a double play to keep slight hope alive. Mercer homered over the right field fence with one out in the bottom half of the seventh.

Easton Hailey then doubled down the left field line following a flyout. Henderson, however, was able to induce a ground out to complete his gem.

Henderson scattered seven hits, allowed a pair of earned runs, walked just one, and fanned three.

The Rams got the first run of the game, courtesy of a solo homer from Branden Floyd with one out in the bottom of the second inning.

Owasso appeared as if it was going to extend its lead when Mercer lined that ball in the bottom of the fourth. Matthews, however, had other ideas. His great catch kept the Tigers close and eventually sent them on their way to victory.

"Outstanding play from Kade to keep us close," said Broken Arrow head coach Shannon Dobson. "Aiden Henderson also did a great job keeping us in it. Good win against a good team and program."

BROKEN ARROW 5, OWASSO 2

Broken Arrow;000;023;0--5 7 0

Owasso;010;000;1--2 7 1

Henderson and Billingsley. Suiter, Williams (5), Sanford (6). Sobolik (7) and Corbin. W: Henderson. L: Williams. HR: Owasso: Floyd, Mercer..