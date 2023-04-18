JENKS — Broken Arrow used a late surge to beat Jenks 8-3 in a key district 6A-3 contest Tuesday night at Hinch Field.

The Tigers (22-6, 10-2) moved into first place in the district. Owasso was 9-2 in the district pending the result of its game against Ponca City later Tuesday.

Broken Arrow and Owasso face each other in the final district series next Monday and Tuesday.

The Trojans, a 3-2 winner in the opening game of the series Monday in Broken Arrow, are now 18-11 overall and in third place in the district at 9-3.

The game was tied at 3-3 after five innings when Landon Flusche opened the top half of the sixth with a home run over the left field fence on a 2-0 count to push Broken Arrow in front.

The Tigers then put the game away with four runs in the top of the seventh inning. Kade Matthews walked to start the frame, stole second base, and then advanced to third on a wild pitch.

Grayson Childers followed with a walk and then Jaxon Gregory knocked in Matthews on a sacrifice fly to right field.

Childers then came home following a pair of intentional walks. Jenks induced a fielder’s choice, but the final two runs scored after an error on an errant pickoff throw.

“It was a really good bounce back and a quality win,” said Broken Arrow head coach Shannon Dobson. “It sets us up well for next week against Owasso. Hopefully we can keep playing well,”

The Trojans drew first blood with a run in the bottom of the first inning. Ty Walls hit the first pitch of the frame into left field.

Walls stole second base, moved up to third after an error, and then came home when Logan Tibbett doubled to the gap in left-center on a full count with one out.

The Tigers responded immediately in the top half of the second inning. Flusche opened the frame with a double to left-center and Cooper Bates followed with a walk.

Both runners moved up a base on a Kelton Tarr sacrifice bunt. Flusche then scored after Grady Oliver reached safely on an error with one out.

Blake Lamb, however, was able to induce a pop out and then get a strikeout to prevent Broken Arrow from going on top.

The Tigers did take the lead in the third inning. Matthews doubled into the left field corner, moved up to third after a sacrifice bunt from Childers, and then scored following a balk.

Jenks knotted things up again in the bottom half of the third. Walls drew a leadoff walk, moved to second on a fielder’s choice, and eventually scored on a single up the middle from Tibbett.

The Trojans went back on top with another solo run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Jett Calmus got things going with a one out walk.

Following a foul out, Jerry Han hit what appeared to be a routine fly ball to left field. The ball, however, carried almost to the warning track in the strong wind and that allowed Calmus to come home.

Broken Arrow tied it up again in the top of the fifth inning. Aiden Henderson opened the frame with a double down the left field line.

Bryce Smith followed with a bunt single and then moved up to second base on an error that also allowed courtesy runner Brodie Moore to score. That got the Tigers started on their comeback victory.

BROKEN ARROW 8, JENKS 3

BA 011 011 4 — 8 6 2

Jenks 101 100 0 — 3 5 3

Bates, Holmes (7) and Henderson. Lamb, Tibbett (7), Hilsheimer (7) and Tibbett, Diener (7). W: Bates. L: Lamb. HR: Broken Arrow: Flusche.