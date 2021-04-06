Blazing bat makes Claremore's Noah Smallwood latest Tulsa World baseball player of the week

Noah Smallwood * Claremore * SS/P * Jr.

One of the toughest outs in baseball after struggling early to overcome reconstructive knee surgery from football season. Went 15-for-20 in his last seven games and is hitting .418 overall. Surge included seven doubles, three triples and 14 runs. Went 3-for-3 with a single, double and triple vs. Edison on Monday. In two losses to the Eagles, reached base in seven of eight plate appearances and scored five times.