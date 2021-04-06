Blazing bat makes Claremore's Noah Smallwood latest Tulsa World baseball player of the week

Noah Smallwood * Claremore * SS/P * Jr.
One of the toughest outs in baseball after struggling early to overcome reconstructive knee surgery from football season. Went 15-for-20 in his last seven games and is hitting .418 overall. Surge included seven doubles, three triples and 14 runs. Went 3-for-3 with a single, double and triple vs. Edison on Monday. In two losses to the Eagles, reached base in seven of eight plate appearances and scored five times.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Mike Brown
Sports Writer
I have covered high school football, basketball and baseball for the Tulsa World since Spencer Tillman, Wayman Tisdale and Troy Aikman were in the 10th grade. Phone: 918-581-8390
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today