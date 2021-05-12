Bixby's big bombers are two of a kind

You may have heard of a forgettable old Jack Nicholson film called “The Two Jakes.”

Now meet Bixby’s two Blakes. There’s nothing forgettable about them.

Blake Nichols and Blake Williams combine to lead the Spartans baseball team in almost every statistical category.

And they're like two peas in a pod.,

Both are seniors, both hit left-handed and both have signed to play at Seminole State College.

Best of all, they are the unquestioned leaders of a program making its first state tournament appearance in 12 years and the first at the Class 6A level.

“They mean the world to us,” coach Justin Delay said. “They have more than 100 hits between them and that’s gonna be hard to replace next year. They know what to do when we need them to do it. We wouldn’t be where we are without them at the top of the lineup.”

The Spartans (28-8) are preparing to play Edmond Deer Creek (34-3) at 10 a.m. Thursday when the 6A state tournament unfolds at the Edmond Memorial High diamond.