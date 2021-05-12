Bixby's big bombers are two of a kind

You may have heard of a forgettable old Jack Nicholson film called “The Two Jakes.”
Now meet Bixby’s two Blakes. There’s nothing forgettable about them.
Blake Nichols and Blake Williams combine to lead the Spartans baseball team in almost every statistical category.
And they're like two peas in a pod.,
Both are seniors, both hit left-handed and both have signed to play at Seminole State College.
Best of all, they are the unquestioned leaders of a program making its first state tournament appearance in 12 years and the first at the Class 6A level.
“They mean the world to us,” coach Justin Delay said. “They have more than 100 hits between them and that’s gonna be hard to replace next year. They know what to do when we need them to do it. We wouldn’t be where we are without them at the top of the lineup.”
The Spartans (28-8) are preparing to play Edmond Deer Creek (34-3) at 10 a.m. Thursday when the 6A state tournament unfolds at the Edmond Memorial High diamond.
Williams, a center fielder who bats second in the order, leads Spartan regulars in home runs (8), is second in RBIs (37) and doubles (12) and is fourth in hitting (.369).
Nichols, a first baseman who bats third, leads the team in hitting (.441), doubles (14) and RBIs (43) and is second in home runs (5) and fourth in runs scored (27).
Bixby had to qualify on the road last weekend and the two Blakes provided the big blows at the Stillwater regional.
Nichols' two-out, three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning tied a first-round game against Sand Springs, enabling the Spartans to win in extra innings.
Bixby also won in the eighth in the second round. Williams' walkoff, two-run homer knocked host Stillwater into the losers bracket, 4-2.
Nichols had a two-run homer in Saturday's final as the Spartans prevailed over Sand Springs again, 6-4.
As four-year starters, the two Blakes have been around so long that they know exactly what grinds one another's gears.
"We know what makes the other go crazy and we butt heads all the time," Williams said. "But when we're together, good things happen."