Bixby used the long ball in defeating Enid 16-6 in a 6-inning run-rule in the Class 6A baseball state championship game Saturday afternoon at ONEOK Field.
It was the third state title in baseball for the Spartans (32-8). They won Class 2A in 1978 and Class 5A in 2008.
The Plainsmen (29-10) were denied a third championship of their own. The other two came in 1963 (Class 2A) and 1986 (Class 5A).
It was the third meeting of the season between the two teams. Enid picked up a pair of 1-0 wins in the previous two in district 6A-4 play in April.
Bixby made sure the third time was a charm though. Nate Murphy and Jack Williams both hit 3-run dingers while Cody Crull added a solo shot.
Enid jumped out with a pair of runs in the top of the first inning. Garett Shull led off with a single up the middle and advanced to third base when Brock Slater reached on an error.
People are also reading…
Shull scored on a McCage Hartling fielder's choice and Slater, who ended up at second base on that error, came home after a perfectly executed squeeze bunt from Jake Kennedy.
Bixby answered big time with 4 runs in the bottom half of the first. Cooper Moore walked to open the frame and then Max Knight was hit by a pitch.
Owen Bailor followed with an RBI single to right field to plate Moore. After a foul out, Murphy hit a towering shot just inside the field foul pole on a 2-0 count.
Crull led off the bottom of the second inning from the 9-hole with a home run to just about straight away left field on a 1-0 count.
Following a fly out, Knight singled to center and a fly ball to shallow center from Bailor fell in between a pair of Enid defenders for another hit. Williams then came up and he promptly launched the ball over the left field wall on a 1-0 count.
Knight and Bailor then opened the fourth inning with consecutive doubles into the right field corner. Williams and Murphy then reached on a walk and hit batsman, respectively, to fill the bases.
Bailor scored after a wild pitch and Williams came home on a successful squeeze from Jake Wolfenbarger.
The Plainsmen scored 2 more unearned runs in the top of the fifth and the Spartans picked up one more in the bottom half of the frame. Brian Justice drew a leadoff and eventually came home after a wild pitch.
Enid continued to fight and inched a little closer thanks to a 2-out, 2-RBI double from Hartling in the top of the sixth inning.
Bixby finished things off with its third 4-spot of the day in the bottom half of the sixth. Crull drew a bases loaded walk, Moore doubled in two, and Bailor ended it with a long single to center.
BIXBY 16, ENID 6
Enid;200;022--6 8 0
Bixby;440;314--16 12 5
Gonzales, Simon (1), Chaloupek (2), Humphrey (5), Jarnigan (6) and Hartling. Hope, Bailor (6) and Murphy. W: Hope L: Gonzales. HR: Bixby: Murphy, Crull, Williams.