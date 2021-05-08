Bixby baseballers go long to punch state tournament ticket

STILLWATER -- Bixby’s Spartans used the long ball Saturday to reach the baseball state tournament for the first time in 12 years.
Blake Nichols, Kaden Wright and West Strand hit home runs and Barrick Leu drew a bases-loaded walk to drive in the go-ahead run in the fifth inning and the Spartans won 6-4 over determined Sand Springs in the regional final in Stillwater’s Couch Park.
“It’s the first time we’ve been in the state tournament since (moving up to the Class 6A level) so we’re pretty excited,” said Spartans coach Justin Delay, in his first full season at the helm after 10 seasons as a Bixby assistant.
Bixby (28-12) lost to Jenks in the regional final in 2018 and 2019 and the coronavirus wiped out the 2020 season for all spring sports.
“We’ve worked so hard and we’ve gone through a lot with `Covid’ and everything," Nichols said. "I love this team so much and I wanted to keep playing with them.”
Nichols’ first-inning, two-run homer was his second of the tournament, both against the Sandites. His two-out, three-run homer tied Thursday's first-round game in the bottom of the seventh and enabled the Spartans to win 6-5 in eight innings.
Sand Springs coach Matt Brown said he was proud of the Sandites (19-21) for battling back to win three games in the double-elimination tournament to force Saturday's all-or-nothing game.
"When you lose that first one, it's tough," Brown said. "We told our guys, `OK, we have to win four straight, but let's try to win 'em one at a time. They did a great job of battling every inning and every pitch. To have the tying run at the plate in the seventh inning of the last game says a lot about them."
Bixby led 3-0 on Wright’s solo home run in the second inning, but Sand Springs tied with three runs in the top of the fifth. Jabe Schlehuber singled, Gabe Glenn reached on an error and Brycen Peterman scorched a double into the left field corner to score Schlehuber and send Glenn to third.
Rhen Rutledge's two-run single to center tied the game, but Bixby retook the lead just as quickly.
Cooper Moore and Blake Williams opened the bottom of the fifth with singles and Chase Rozman was hit by a pitch, loading the bases with one out.
Leu’s walk on a full-count pitch made it 4-3 and the Spartans scored again despite a great play by Sandites' shortstop Keaton Campbell. Campbell robbed Nate Bickle with a diving stop on Bickle’s hot smash up the middle, but the Sandites could only manage a force at second as Williams raced home from third.
Strand’s solo homer in the sixth made it 6-3. Sand Springs made it 6-4 in the seventh when Peterman singled and scored on Leu's overthrow at first base with two out. But Spartans pitcher Ricardo Hernandez snagged Campbell’s line drive and the Spartans started celebrating.
BIXBY 6, SAND SPRINGS 4
Sang Springs;000;030;1;--4;9;;0
Bixby;210;021;x;--;6;7;2
Brock Swanson, Kayden Campbell (5), Gage Elliott (5) and Dominic Ornelas; Ricardo Hernandez and Nate Bickle. W: Hernandez (3-2). L: Swanson (4-4). HR: Blake Nichols (5), Kaden Wright (1), Wes Strand (3).