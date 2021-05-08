Bixby baseballers go long to punch state tournament ticket

"When you lose that first one, it's tough," Brown said. "We told our guys, `OK, we have to win four straight, but let's try to win 'em one at a time. They did a great job of battling every inning and every pitch. To have the tying run at the plate in the seventh inning of the last game says a lot about them."

Bixby led 3-0 on Wright’s solo home run in the second inning, but Sand Springs tied with three runs in the top of the fifth. Jabe Schlehuber singled, Gabe Glenn reached on an error and Brycen Peterman scorched a double into the left field corner to score Schlehuber and send Glenn to third.

Rhen Rutledge's two-run single to center tied the game, but Bixby retook the lead just as quickly.

Cooper Moore and Blake Williams opened the bottom of the fifth with singles and Chase Rozman was hit by a pitch, loading the bases with one out.

Leu’s walk on a full-count pitch made it 4-3 and the Spartans scored again despite a great play by Sandites' shortstop Keaton Campbell. Campbell robbed Nate Bickle with a diving stop on Bickle’s hot smash up the middle, but the Sandites could only manage a force at second as Williams raced home from third.