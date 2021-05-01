Bishop Kelley bunts its way past Edison to second place in District 5A-4

Bishop Kelley needed something big when Andrew Talburt came to the plate in the fourth inning Saturday, so he put the ball on the ground.

The tying run scored from third on Talburt’s squeeze bunt and the go-ahead run scored from second on the same play when Edison relief pitcher Sam Buckert threw wide of first base.

Kelley went on from there to win 9-2 on the Eagles’ diamond, nailing down second place in District 5A-4.

“I try to put my team in the best position to win and I feel like (the coaches) trust me to get the bunt down,” said Talburt, a junior second baseman. “It’s a good role for me.”

Kelley coach Jeff Scardino said, “bunting is a lost art and when you’re having trouble scoring runs, you need to find a way to put the ball in play.”

The Comets kept bunting Saturday and put the Eagles in a world of hurt. They bunted safely three times in a four-run sixth inning that put the game out of reach.

Reed Williams had three hits and two RBIs and Devyn Trujillo had a single, double and two RBIs to lead the way offensively for the Comets (19-14, 10-4).