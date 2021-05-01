Bishop Kelley bunts its way past Edison to second place in District 5A-4

Bishop Kelley needed something big when Andrew Talburt came to the plate in the fourth inning Saturday, so he put the ball on the ground.
The tying run scored from third on Talburt’s squeeze bunt and the go-ahead run scored from second on the same play when Edison relief pitcher Sam Buckert threw wide of first base.
Kelley went on from there to win 9-2 on the Eagles’ diamond, nailing down second place in District 5A-4.
“I try to put my team in the best position to win and I feel like (the coaches) trust me to get the bunt down,” said Talburt, a junior second baseman. “It’s a good role for me.”
Kelley coach Jeff Scardino said, “bunting is a lost art and when you’re having trouble scoring runs, you need to find a way to put the ball in play.”
The Comets kept bunting Saturday and put the Eagles in a world of hurt. They bunted safely three times in a four-run sixth inning that put the game out of reach.
Reed Williams had three hits and two RBIs and Devyn Trujillo had a single, double and two RBIs to lead the way offensively for the Comets (19-14, 10-4).
Edison (18-12, 7-7) led 2-0 on first-inning RBIs by Oliver Falvey and Buckert, but Kelley’s Clay Armour bounced back to allow only four hits and only one man to advance past first base over the final six innings.
Kelley earned the right to host in regional play, but because the Comets' facility does not have lights, the issue is complicated.
McAlester, Edison and Memorial will join Kelley for a double-elimination tournament starting Wednesday or Thursday. But where it will be played is still up in the air, Comets athletic director Lance Parks said.
In the past, the Comets have used two diamonds (theirs and another school's) to get all the games played in daylight hours. But other schools are less willing to host while the coronavirus remains a threat, Parks said.
In an extreme scenario, the tournament could be shifted to McAlester, District 5A-3’s No. 3-seeded team and the only one of the four with lights, Parks said.
Coweta 7, Shawnee 3: At Shawnee, the Tigers completed a game suspended from April 13, winning in nine innings to clinch the District 5A-4 title.
When play resumed in the fourth inning, sophomore Liam Taylor singled to complete his at-bat suspended from 18 days earlier. Taylor also had a three-run double in the ninth after his younger brother, Conor Taylor, drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly.
BISHOP KELLEY 9, EDISON 2
Bishop Kelley;010;214;1;—;9;11;1
Edison;200;000;0;—;2;6;1
Clay Armour and JT Whorton; Brayden Hyams, Sam Buckert (4) and Liam Bellmard. W: Armour (6-2). L: Hyams (3-3).