Bishop Kelley regional moved to McAlester as baseball postseason pairings are finalized

Bishop Kelley earned the right to host a Class 5A baseball regional, but the tournament has been moved to McAlester because the Comets’ diamond does not have lights, Kelley athletic director Lance Parks said.

The Comets retain the No. 1 seed and will play fourth-seeded Memorial at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with second-seeded McAlester facing third-seeded Edison at 1:30 p.m. First-round winners then play one another at 4 p.m. and first-round losers square off at 6:30.

The double-elimination tournmanet is one of eight involving Tulsa-area schools starting Wednesday or Thursday as the 6A-5A postseason opens throughout the state.

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association finalized regional pairings for the five largest classifications Monday and announced the bracket for the Class B state tournament, which starts Thursday at Dolese Park in Oklahoma City.

Announcement of the Class A state tournament bracket awaited completion of a regional final between Wright City and Dewar.

Union and Owasso will host 6A regionals, starting Wednesday. Other 6A tournaments involving Tulsa-area schools will start Wednesday at Edmond Memorial and Thursday at Stillwater.