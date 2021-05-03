Bishop Kelley regional moved to McAlester as baseball postseason pairings are finalized

Bishop Kelley earned the right to host a Class 5A baseball regional, but the tournament has been moved to McAlester because the Comets’ diamond does not have lights, Kelley athletic director Lance Parks said.
The Comets retain the No. 1 seed and will play fourth-seeded Memorial at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with second-seeded McAlester facing third-seeded Edison at 1:30 p.m. First-round winners then play one another at 4 p.m. and first-round losers square off at 6:30.
The double-elimination tournmanet is one of eight involving Tulsa-area schools starting Wednesday or Thursday as the 6A-5A postseason opens throughout the state.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association finalized regional pairings for the five largest classifications Monday and announced the bracket for the Class B state tournament, which starts Thursday at Dolese Park in Oklahoma City.
Announcement of the Class A state tournament bracket awaited completion of a regional final between Wright City and Dewar.
Union and Owasso will host 6A regionals, starting Wednesday. Other 6A tournaments involving Tulsa-area schools will start Wednesday at Edmond Memorial and Thursday at Stillwater.
Other 5A tournaments get under way Wedneday at Pryor and Thursday at Coweta and Collinsville.
Class 6A Regionals
Tournaments start Thursday unless otherwise noted. First-round pairings only. In four-team regionals, first-round winners play at 4 p.m. of the first day and first-round losers play at 6:30 p.m. Each three-team regional has three first-day games, with each team playing twice.
At Union (Wednesday): Putnam West vs. Union, 11 a.m.; Bartlesville vs. Sapulpa, 1:30 p.m.
At Owasso (Wednesday): Owasso vs. Putnam City, 11 a.m.; Broken Arrow vs. Ponca City, 1:30 p.m.
At Edmond Memorial (Wednesday): Edmond vs. Muskogee, 11 a.m.; Jenks vs. Enid. 1:30 p.m.
At Stillwater (Thursday): Stillwater vs. B.T. Washington, 11 a.m.; Bixby vs. Sand Springs, 1:30 p.m.
At Deer Creek: Southmoore vs. Deer Creek, 1 p.m.; Moore vs. Southmoore, 3:30 p.m.; Deer Creek vs. Moore, 6 p.m.
At Westmoore: Westmoore vs. Lawton, 11 a.m.; Edmond Santa Fe vs. Norman, 1:30 p.m.
At Yukon: Yukon vs. OKC Northwest, 11 a.m.; Choctaw vs. Norman North, 1:30 p.m.
At Mustang: Mustang vs. Midwest City, 11 a.m.; Edmond North vs. Putnam North, 1:30 p.m.
Class 5A Regionals
Tournaments start Thursday unless otherwise noted. First-round pairings only. In four-team regionals, first-round winners play at 4 p.m. of the first day and first-round losers play at 6:30 p.m. Each three-team regional has three first-day games, with each team playing twice.
At Pryor (Wednesday): Pryor vs. Tahlequah, 1 p.m.; Shawnee vs. Tahlequah, 3:30 p.m.; Pryor vs. Shawnee, 6 p.m.
At Coweta (Thursday): Coweta vs. Will Rogers, 11 a.m.; Skiatook vs. Glenpool, 1:30 p.m.
At McAlester (Wednesday): Bishop Kelley vs. Memorial, 11 a.m., McAlester vs. Edison, 1:30 p.m.
At Collinsville (Thursday): Collinsville vs. Hale, 11 a.m.; Claremore vs. Durant, 1:30 p.m.; first-round winners, 4 p.m.; first-round losers, 6:30 p.m.
At Noble: Noble vs. OKC Southeast, 11 a.m.; El Reno vs. Lawton Ike, 1:30 p.m.
At Carl Albert: Carl Albert vs. Santa Fe South, 1 p.m.; Altus vs. Santa Fe South, 3:30 p.m.; Carl Albert vs. Altus, 6 p.m.
At Lawton MacArthur: MacArthur vs. Capitol Hill, 11 a.m.; Guthrie vs. Del City, 1:30 p.m.
At Piedmont: Piedmont vs. Ardmore, 11 a.m.; Duncan vs. Guymon, 1:30 p.m.
Class 4A Regionals
Action starts Thursday. First-round winners play at 4 p.m. and first-round losers play at 6:30 p.m.
At Poteau: Poteau vs. Perkins-Tryon, 11 a.m.; Grove vs. Hilldale, 1:30 p.m.
At Verdigris: Verdigris vs. Claremore Sequoyah, 11 a.m.; Catoosa vs. Sallisaw, 1:30 p.m.
At Fort Gibson: Fort Gibson vs. Checotah, 11 a.m.; Cleveland vs. Stigler, 1:30 p.m.
At Berryhill: Berryhill vs. Broken Bow, 11 a.m.; Wagoner vs. Oologah, 1:30 p.m.
At Weatherford: Weatherford vs. Woodward, 11 a.m.; Elgin vs. Marlow, 1:30 p.m.
At Blanchard: Blanchard vs. Chickasha, 11 a.m.; Clinton vs. Kingfisher, 1:30 p.m.
At Tuttle: Tuttle vs. Cache, 11 a.m.; Bishop McGuinness vs. Bethany, 1:30 p.m.
At Heritage Hall: Heritage Hall vs. Elk City, 11 a.m.; Newcastle vs. Byng, 1:30 p.m.
Class 3A Regionals
Action starts Thursday. First-round winners play at 4 p.m. and first-round losers play at 6:30 p.m.
At Lone Grove: Lone Grove vs. Perry, 11 a.m.; Valliant vs. Washington, 1:30 p.m.
At Spiro: Spiro vs. Meeker, 11 a.m.; Lindsay vs. Crossings Christian, 1:30 p.m.
At Oklahoma Christian School: OCS vs. Hugo, 11 a.m.; Jones vs. Kingston, 1:30 p.m.
At Metro Christian: Cascia Hall vs. Hennessey, 11 a.m.; Atoka vs. Coalgate, 1:30 p.m.
At Alva: Alva vs. Beggs, 11 a.m.; Victory Christian vs. Vian, 1:30 p.m.
At Adair: Adair vs. Roland, 11 a.m.; Sperry vs. Eufaula, 1:30 p.m.
At Salina: Salina vs. Kansas, 11 a.m.; Lincoln Christian vs. Metro Christian, 1:30 p.m.
At Kellyville: Holland Hall vs. Morris, 11 a.m.; Keys Park Hill vs. Kellyville, 1:30 p.m.
Class 2A Regionals
Action starts Thursday. First-round winners play at 4 p.m. and first-round losers play at 6:30 p.m.
At Silo: Silo vs. Quapaw, 11 a.m.; Haskell vs. Preston, 1:30 p.m.
At Hartshorne: Hartshorne vs. Konawa, 11 a.m.; Ketchum vs. Central Sallisaw, 1:30 p.m.
At TBD: Latta/Afton vs. Panama, 11 a.m.; Wyandotte vs. Howe, 1:30 p.m.
At Oktaha: Oktaha vs. Wilburton, 11 a.m.; Stroud vs. Porter, 1:30 p.m.
At Calera: Calera vs. Mangum, 11 a.m.; Crescent vs. Morrison, 1:30 p.m.
At Christian Heritage: Christian Heritage vs. Caney Valley, 11 a.m.; Frederick vs. Hobart, 1:30 p.m.
At Dale: Dale vs. Pawnee, 11 a.m.; Minco vs. Walters, 1:30 p.m.
At Cashion: Cashion vs. Luther, 11 a.m.; Oklahoma Union vs. Amber-Pocasset, 1:30 p.m.
Class B State Tournament
First-round and semifinal games at Dolese Park. Final at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
Thursday
Roff vs. Boswell, 10 a.m.; Tupelo vs. Asher, 1 p.m.; Red Oak vs. Lookeba-Sickles, 4 p.m.; Varnum vs. New Lima, 7 p.m.
Friday
Roff/Boswell winner vs. Tupelo/Asher winner, 11 a.m.; Red Oak/Lookeba winner vs. Varnum/New Lima winner, 2 p.m.
Saturday
Championship, 3 p.m.