BASEBALL

Dom Ornelas

Sand Springs, Sr.

Catcher went 7-for-13 with a home run, three doubles and eight RBIs during the Sandites' 5-0 week that included wins over Southmoore, Bartlesville, Union and Westmoore. Ornelas, a Northern Oklahoma College-Enid signee, also racked up two doubles and two RBIs to get the Sandites started 2-0 this week with blowout wins over OKC Grant to improve to 21-6 overall.

GOLF

Cale VanBrunt

Jenks, Sr.

Won the Frontier Valley Conference tournament’s individual title on Tuesday with a 70 at Indian Springs Country Club's River Course. VanBrunt edged teammate Parker Fine by one stroke for the individual crown.

TRACK AND FIELD

DeRiayah Lee

Muskogee, Sr.

Dominated the hurdles field at the Claremore meet last week, winning both the 100- and 300-meter hurdle titles. Last year’s 6A state champion in the 300 hurdles, Lee won that event in Claremore by three seconds. Lee also helped the 1,600-meter relay team finished second behind NOAH. The Roughers won the team title at the meet with 115 points.