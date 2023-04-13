BASEBALL
Si Collins
Pryor, Sr.
Pitcher/first baseman was instrumental in the Tigers recording a 5-0 week with victories over Claremore, Coweta, McAlester and Oologah — twice in district play. The Coffeyville Junior College signee went 10-for-17 at the plate with seven doubles, eight runs scored and eight RBIs. On the mound, Collins threw six innings in one of the wins against Oologah, recording 10 strikeouts and only issuing two walks. He is now 5-1 with a 1.60 ERA with 49 strikeouts in 35 innings while leading the Tigers to a 20-4 record.
GOLF
Megan Kalapura
Holland Hall, Fr.
Won medalist honors with a 74 at the Pinnacle Conference tournament Monday at South Lakes Golf Course. Kalapura and the Dutch won the team title, too, with a 355, beating Lincoln Christian by 35 strokes..
TENNIS
Ivy Wilson
Metro Christian, Sr.
Won the Regent Prep tournament with a 6-0, 6-1, win over Edison’s Kirri Simpson in No. 1 singles play. Wilson also helped lead the Patriots to a team title. She was an All-World tennis player of the year finalist last year.