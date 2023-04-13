Pitcher/first baseman was instrumental in the Tigers recording a 5-0 week with victories over Claremore, Coweta, McAlester and Oologah — twice in district play. The Coffeyville Junior College signee went 10-for-17 at the plate with seven doubles, eight runs scored and eight RBIs. On the mound, Collins threw six innings in one of the wins against Oologah, recording 10 strikeouts and only issuing two walks. He is now 5-1 with a 1.60 ERA with 49 strikeouts in 35 innings while leading the Tigers to a 20-4 record.