BASEBALL

Jack Collier

Locust Grove, Sr.

Recorded 13 strikeouts in the Pirates’ 8-1 victory over Hale in district play. Collier, 5-0 as a pitcher this season, also went 11-of-13 with five doubles, two triples, seven RBIs and six stolen bases to lead the Pirates to a 5-1 week.

GOLF

Lisa Herman

Jenks, Fr.

Ttorched the field at the Frontier Valley Conference tournament in Bartlesville last week, shooting a course record 64 to claim medalist honors. Herman and the Trojans also cruised to the team title for claim a conference title. This week, Herman shot a 69 to win the 6A regional tournament in Ponca City on Tuesday.

TRACK AND FIELD

Peyton Carson

Mannford, Jr.

Dominated at the Tulsa 7 Conference meet last week, winning individual titles in both the 800- and 1,600-meter races. Carson was also second in the 3,200-meter run, and she helped the Pirates finish second in the 1,600-meter relay race. An All-World cross country finalist last year.