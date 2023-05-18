TENNIS

Brett Keeling

Jenks, Sr.

Capped off his varsity career with another state championship, winning the 6A No. 1 singles title, 7-5, 6-0, over Edmond North’s Reid Rainwater in the finals. Keeling became only the 13th Oklahoma tennis player to win three titles in No. 1 singles.

BASEBALL

Nate Murphy

Bixby, Sr.

Catcher commanded the pitching staff through three state tournament victories en route to the Class 6A championship. In the title game, Murphy launched a three-run home run against Enid in the first inning to propel the Spartans to the crown. Also had a three-run double in a five-run inning against Edmond North’s Owen Hall, a Vanderbilt commit, in the 6A quarterfinals.

TRACK AND FIELD

Gwyneth Meyers

Bishop Kelley, So.

Was the star of the Class 5A state track meet over the weekend, finishing with two individual gold medals, two relay gold medals and a team championship. Meyers won the 3,200-meter run and helped the 1,600- and 3,200-meter relay teams finish first, but her best performance was establishing a 5A state meet record in the 1,600-meter run by finishing at 5:08.79.

— Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World