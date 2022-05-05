Bill Knight Automotive spring sports athletes of the week: Dewar's Thomas Brownfield, Lincoln Christian's Cam Dooley, Holland Hall's Drew Mabrey

BASEBALL

Thomas Brownfield

Dewar, Sr.

Pitched a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts in a Class A regional-clinching victory over Calumet. Brownfield also went 3-for-9 at the plate during regional play, while scoring six runs. With Brownfield as an offensive catalyst, Dewar outscored opponents (Davenport and Calumet) by a combined score of 34-2 in three games. The Dragons, ranked fifth in Class A, will take on No. 4 Sterling in the quarterfinals of the Class A state tournament on Friday.

TRACK AND FIELD

Cam Dooley

Lincoln Christian, Jr.

Was a key contributor for the Bulldogs, who coasted to a Class 4A regional title last week with 190.5 points. Dooley was a part of Lincoln Christian’s 400-meter and 1,600-meter relay teams, which both won regional golds. He was also part of the 800-meter relay, which claimed a runner-up showing. Dooley also was second in the 300-meter hurdles. Lincoln Christian will compete in the 4A state meet Friday and Saturday at Catoosa.

GOLF

Drew Mabrey

Holland Hall, Sr.

Claimed a regional championship when he shot a 71 at Pryor Creek Golf Course earlier this week. Mabrey won by three strokes over Cascia Hall’s Will Sides (74). Holland Hall ended up finishing second in regional play with a 311, finishing five strokes off the pace set by Cascia Hall (306). Mabrey and the Dutch will compete for a Class 4A state championship next week at Boiling Springs Golf Course in Woodward.