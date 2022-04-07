 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bill Knight Automotive spring sports athletes of the week: Collinsville's Chayse Schlomann, Cascia Hall's Will Sides and Bishop Kelley's Gwyneth Meyers

  • 0

BASEBALL

Chayse Schlomann

Collinsville, Sr.

Center fielder was the Cardinals’ offensive catalyst as Collinsville piled up wins over Hale (twice), Perry, Pryor, Catoosa and Edison. Schlomann, moving up to the lead-off spot from his normal spot in the 2 hole, went 12-for-21 with 12 runs scored and 10 RBIs. The Cardinals are 17-3 overall and are tied for first place in District 5A-4 with Grove, Coweta and Claremore at 6-0.

GOLF

Will Sides

Cascia Hall, Sr.

Shot a 3-under 69 at LaFortune Park in the Bishop Kelley Invitational and won in a playoff against Holland Hall’s Drew Mabrey. Sides, who finished second at last year’s Class 4A state tournament, beat Mabrey on the fifth playoff hole. Sides’ effort also helped Cascia Hall finish third overall in the team standings.

People are also reading…

TRACK AND FIELD

Gwyneth Meyers

Bishop Kelley, Fr.

Vaulted to the top of the Class 5A rankings in the 1,600-meter run after her performance at the Tahlequah Tiger Invitational. Meyers cruised to a first-place finish in the event with a time of 5:14, which broke a school record that had previously stood for 26 years by Tracy Kmetz.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

OK Preps Extra: Transfers are nothing new, but this one caught our eye

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert