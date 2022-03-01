Bill Haisten: Two perfect games for Owasso – and for the girls from U.S. Grant

OWASSO — For the once-again mighty Owasso baseball program, Tuesday was Opening Day and the launch of Larry Turner’s 40th season as the Rams’ head coach.

At first pitch of the first game of a Class 6A doubleheader, the March 1 temperature was an amazing 79 degrees. On the hill was Owasso lefty ace Brennan Phillips, a senior who is committed to Oklahoma State and will be selected in this summer’s MLB draft (unless the idiotic MLB people stumble their way to going out of business altogether).

Opening Day was fascinating also for the Generals of Oklahoma City’s U.S. Grant High School.

It was significant because for the first time since 2020 — when they played only once before the coronavirus shutdown — the Grant kids were on the turf for an actual ballgame. There was no Generals baseball in 2021.

It was historic because three girls were in the Grant lineup: senior Adrianna Velez-Hernandez at first base, sophomore Jaci Delgado in center field, and Jaci’s sister, freshman Yasmin Delgado, at second base.

Turner said he believes this was the first time any Owasso team faced an opponent with a female player in uniform. From an overall talent standpoint, this was as pronounced a mismatch as you’ll ever see in any sport.

In the five-inning first game, Phillips struck out all 15 Grant batters, Solomon Skalnik bashed a grand-slam home run and Owasso prevailed 27-0. It was the essence of a flawless opener: a perfect game, a grand slam and 79 degrees.

In the 63-degree nightcap, there was a 20-0 Rams victory as another talented southpaw — Jackson Farrell — answered Phillips’ perfect game with one of his own. In a five-inning contest, Farrell struck out 14 of the 15 batters he faced.

Not only did the Grant girls play 6A baseball on Tuesday, but they did so against Owasso — the No. 1 baseball school in Oklahoma — and on the Stigall Field turf, on which many future college stars and big-league prospects learned to play and win at the highest level.

Every time a Grant player would do something positive defensively, there was applause from the Owasso fans. Not derisive applause. A supportive reaction.

When Jaci Delgado correctly played a deep drive that had been smashed against the left-center wall — fielding the ball on a hop and getting it back to the infield in a timely manner — there was a nice reaction from the Owasso people. Velez-Hernandez made a solid play at first, scooping a chopper for an unassisted out.

As the coaches agreed on a run limit per inning, the final scoring differential was a fraction of what it could have been. When Grant recorded its first defensive out of the first game, the Rams had a 12-0 lead.

Grant has problems with enticing kids to participate in all sports. A few years ago, Tommy Cornish reported, 60 Grant boys would be on the soccer roster. Today, about 20 boys play Generals soccer. There would not be a Grant baseball team now if not for the presence of Velez-Hernandez and Delgado sisters. They were fast-pitch softball athletes during the fall. Velez-Hernandez is a softball catcher who hopes to play collegiately.

There was a universal theme here on Tuesday: From the parents and relatives of Owasso players, from Turner and from Cornish (Grant’s 26th-year baseball coach), there were expressions of respect not only for the young women who bravely stood in the batter’s box against the heat of Phillips and Farrell, but for all of the Grant kids.

At times, this baseball felt like a movie — like a “Bad News Bears vs. the New York Yankees” type of production. In a movie, of course, there would be sweeping music as the underdog would get a miraculous win or suffer a gut-wrenching defeat on a play at the plate. There was no drama on Tuesday and a zero percent chance of an upset, and yet the Generals showed up and competed.

“Total respect — 100%,” Turner said. “(Cornish) said Grant hadn’t had baseball for 765 days or something like that. He said before the game he knew they were overmatched, but I give them a lot of credit for staying in there. They made a few plays. Our kids handled it well and realize how fortunate they are (to be a part of a program like Owasso’s).”

For four of Grant’s male players, Cornish said, “today was their first high school at-bat ever. Those three girls — they’d never swung at a baseball before. But being in 6A in fast-pitch in the fall, we see a lot of really good pitchers. Honestly, with my girls, their timing (at the plate) was a little (better) than my boys’ timing.”

With all due respect to the always impressive Rams and to Phillips, I drove to Owasso to see the Grant girls play. Phillips really may be destined for an MLB career. As three big-league scouts were here on Tuesday, several of Phillips’ fastballs were at or beyond 92 mph.

For even a pretty good high school hitter, it can be unnerving to face a 92 mph pitcher. When the Grant girls were in the batter’s box, they didn’t flinch or take a step back. How about this for Opening Day performances? For Phillips, there was the perfect game against Grant. In the 2021 opener — a shutout victory at Jenks — he totaled 20 strikeouts.

“They never knew a baseball could sound like that,” Cornish said of the Grant girls’ reaction to the Phillips and Farrell velocity. “We’ve got a few ineligible kids. If it weren’t for the girls, we would have been in trouble. They’ve got guts. They’re good kids. I respect the heck out of them.”

Before the Generals were bumped to Class 6A 15 years ago, Grant qualified for the 5A state tournament four times during a span of five seasons. “We were like 15-2 in regional games during that time,” Cornish recalled. “It’s just been really tough for us in 6A.”

Velez-Hernandez on the Owasso doubleheader: “It was an amazing experience. We’ve never played a team that skilled. Their technique was amazing. It was a blessing to play here and have the learning experience.

“Being in the box (against a baseball pitcher), I have to move my hips a little faster to swing because the ball is coming faster.”

During the second game, 75% of the Grant infield was female. Velez-Hernandez and Yasmin Delgado remained at first and second base, respectively, while Jaci Delgado was at shortstop. Between games, the Grant girls accommodated a Tulsa World request for a quick photo and a little conversation. They could not have been more pleasant.

When the Grant baseball program had a shortage of players, these girls volunteered for duty — not grudgingly, but enthusiastically. At some point, the Generals will win a game or two. I wish I could be there to see these three girls and their teammates celebrate a varsity baseball victory.

