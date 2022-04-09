Baylor Corbin sparks Owasso past Verdigris in Nike Pro-Nine Festival

OWASSO -- Baylor Corbin hit his first home run of the season to help propel Owasso past Verdigris 9-5 in the Nike Pro-Nine Festival Saturday night at Stigall Field.

The Rams (19-5) led 4-3 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. Jaden Johannesen opened the frame with a base hit to right field. Corbin followed with a two-run shot over the left field fence.

"I was planning for the fastball," said Corbin. "I was able to keep that in my head. I saw (the pitch) and hit it on time."

Owasso tacked on three more runs in the sixth. Branden Floyd and Zach Burnes drew bases loaded walks, and Jackson Smith came home after a passed ball.

The Cardinals (17-4) made things interesting with a one-out rally in the top of the seventh inning. Reese Roller and Evan Anderson drew consecutive walks and Luke Zafares singled up the middle to fill the bases.

Cody Bressie was then hit by a pitch to force in Roller and chase Ram starter Lyndon Lovell. Odin McConnell followed with a bases loaded walk.

James Suiter, however, responded with a pair of strikeouts to seal the deal in his first varsity appearance. Lovell allowed four earned runs on five hits, walked four and struck out three.

The Rams won 16 of their first 17 games, but hit a little bit of a rough patch over the last week. They dropped four out of five in one stretch, including a 2-0 District 6A-3 loss at Southmoore last Tuesday.

"We had a team meeting (Friday)," Owasso coach Larry Turner said. "I think we lost a little focus. (Tonight) I thought we got some timely hits and played a good game."

Owasso has a pair of key district games scheduled against Jenks, at home Monday and on the road Tuesday.

The Rams currently lead the district at 7-1. The Trojans, Broken Arrow, and Sand Springs all stand at 6-2.

"We prepare for every game," Corbin said. "We've worked hard all season to play good defense and get the bats going. Hopefully we can go get two wins (against Jenks)."

Verdigris got single runs in both the first and third innings. Bressie had both RBI's, on a two-out single to right field in the first and on a fielder's choice in the third.

Owasso tied it up in the bottom half of the third. Noah Smallwood led off the frame with a single up the middle.

Brennan Phillips followed with a great at bat. He worked the count full and then launched an opposite field home run over the fence in left.

The Rams got two more runs in the fourth inning. Smallwood used his speed to force an error on a ground ball that allowed both of those runs to come home.

Roller doubled into the right field corner to start the top of the fifth and eventually scored after a wild pitch with two outs.

Both teams continued to battle the rest of the way, but Owasso finally prevailed thanks to Corbin's blast in the sixth inning and Suiter's consecutive strikeouts in the final frame.

OWASSO 9, VERDIGRIS 5

Verdigris;101;010;2;-;-5;5;2

Owasso;002;205;x;--;9;7;1

Roller, Gladu (3), Wine (4), Heath (4), Hastings (5), McClanahan (6), Russell (6) and Anderson. Lovell, Suiter (7) and Corbin. W: Lovell (3-1). L: Wine. S: Suiter (1). HR: Owasso: Phillips (5), Corbin (1).