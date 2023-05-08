For the first time since 2018, the Class 6A and 5A state baseball tournaments will be played in the Tulsa area.

The tournaments are scheduled Thursday through Saturday.

ONEOK Field will host the 6A title game at noon Saturday. Union will host the quarterfinals and semifinals. Defending 6A state champion Owasso will face Edmond Deer Creek in the quarterfinals at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Jenks will host the entire 5A tournament, with the final set at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The 4A, 3A and 2A tournaments will be in the Oklahoma City area with the title games Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The 2A bracket was delayed, pending the completion of all the regionals.

CLASS 6A

Thursday

At Union

Westmoore vs. Enid, 11 a.m.; Yukon vs. Stillwater, 1:30 p.m.; Owasso vs. Deer Creek, 4 p.m.; Bixby vs. Edmond North, 6:30 p.m.

Friday

At Union

Westmoore/Enid winner vs. Yukon/Stillwater winner, 11 a.m.; Owasso/Deer Creek winner vs. Bixby/Edmond North winner, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday

At ONEOK Field

Championship, noon

CLASS 5A

At Jenks

Thursday

Piedmont vs. Grove 11 a.m.; Noble vs. Bishop Kelley, 1:30 p.m.; Collinsville vs. Carl Albert, 4 p.m.; Sapulpa vs. Elgin, 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Piedmont/Grove winner vs. Noble/Bishop Kelley winner, 11 a.m.; Collinsville/Carl Albert winner vs. Sapulpa/Elgin winner, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship, 4 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Thursday

At Edmond Memorial

Tuttle vs. Fort Gibson, 11 a.m.; Elk City vs. Sallisaw/Oologah winner, 1:30 p.m.; Pryor vs. Blanchard, 4 p.m.; Cushing vs. Lone Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Friday

At Edmond Memorial

Tuttle/Fort Gibson winner vs. Elk City/Sallisaw/Oologah winner, 4 p.m.; Pryor/Blanchard winner vs. Cushing/Lone Grove winner, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

At Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, OKC

Championship, 5 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Thursday

At Seminole State

OCS vs. Spiro, 11 a.m.; Perry vs. Cascia, 1:30 p.m.; Victory Christian vs. Washington, 4 p.m.; Salina vs. Heritage Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Friday

At Seminole State

OCS/Spiro winner vs. Perry/Cascia winner, 11 a.m.; Victory Christian/Washington winner vs. Salina/Heritage Hall winner, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday

At Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

Championship, 2 p.m.