Class 6A

Owasso

The Rams reclaimed their spot atop the Class 6A mountain last year, knocking off Edmond Santa Fe in the finals. It was Owasso’s first title since 2015, and they now have 14 overall since the first one in 1973.

But it wasn’t easy for the Rams to get to the state tournament.

Owasso finished in a four-way tie for first place in District 6A-3, and that meant playing on the road for regional play at Union -- where the Rams beat Bartlesville twice and Union once for the regional crown.

Rams are led by pitching ace Jackson Farrell, a junior hurler who is committed to Arkansas. Farrell has been nearly untouchable this season, posting an 8-0 record with a 0.25 ERA with 89 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings. James Suiter has also logged 52 2/3 innings with a 1.73 ERA with 63 punchouts.

On offense, Farrell leads with 25 runs batted in and a .410 on-base average. Cooper Auschwitz has been a threat on the basepaths with eight stolen bases, along with 29 runs scored, 22 RBI and a .300 batting average.

Stillwater

One of three teams from District 6A-4 to make the state tournament field, the Pioneers crashed the party at the Sand Spring regional and won in a do-or-die championship game, 8-7. And it was a title game that spanned two days, due to an umpire injury.

Gage Gundy is leading the Pioneers with 16 home runs, including three in the regional championship game, and he also has 63 RBIs and 44 runs scored.

Sophomore Ethan Holliday has 15 home runs, 52 runs scored and a .621 on-base percentage.

Barrett Morgan has anchored the pitching staff with 42 innings on the rubber with a 2.00 ERA and 54 strikeouts.

Bixby

Spartans had to play at the Broken Arrow regional last week, but Bixby skated through without allowing a run in three games. The Spartans knocked off Broken Arrow, 3-0, in the title game.

The Spartans haven’t lost since April 15 and are riding an 11-game winning streak.

In last year’s state tournament, Bixby lost to Westmoore, 8-7, in the quarterfinals.

Class 5A

Bishop Kelley

Comets finished atop District 5A-3, alongside Sapulpa with 12-2 records in District 5A-3, and the Bishop Kelley knocked off Coweta and McAlester (twice) to win last week’s regional.

Duncan thwarted the Comets’ efforts in last year’s state tournament with a 2-0 victory in the quarterfinals.

This season, Tanner McMurray is leading Bishop Kelley with 41 hits and a .353 batting average, and at shortstop has only committed two errors in 150 chances. Grayson Smith has a .358 batting average, six home runs and 38 runs batted in. Smith also sports a 2.93 ERA on the mound.

Jackson Archambeau (.340 batting average), Kamden Thompson (1.93 ERA, 6-0 record, 60 strikeouts) and Ty Armour (2.93 ERA) are also key cogs for the Comets (23-15).

Collinsville

Cardinals are favored as they have been a machine all year long, posting a 31-4 record and a 11-0 mark in District 5A-4.

Collinsville has scored 320 runs this season, and Bentley Brown has driven home 36 of those runs, along with a .465 batting average and .687 slugging percentage.

Both Madaxon Aunko and Colton Hollenbeck have plated more than 30 runs apiece, and Aunko leads the team with 14 stolen bases. Both Cyrus Kornegay and Aunko lead the team with 36 runs scored.

Seth Wright has led the pitching staff with a 7-0 record, 1.86 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 49 innings pitched. Aunko has logged 37 innings on the mound with a 2.27 ERA and 23 strikeouts.

Sapulpa

A semifinal team last year, the Chieftains have built off that success with a 28-9 record this year. Sapulpa had an offensive onslaught to reach the state tournament, scoring 36 runs over three games in wins over Memorial, Midwest City and Claremore.

Malachi Wilson leads the offensive charge with 32 RBIs, and Jack Blevins has plated 29 runs. Garrett Richards has a team-best .420 batting average to go along with six doubles, two triples, three home runs and 25 RBIs.

Joe Young has a 0.78 ERA and a 7-0 record for the Chieftains, who also lean on Hayden Lance and his 1.81 ERA, six wins and four saves. Combined, Young and Lance have struck out 118 hitters this season.

Class 4A

Fort Gibson

For the Tigers, it’s a first-round rematch with Tuttle at the state tournament. It was Tuttle that won last year’s quarterfinal game, 6-4.

Fort Gibson returns with senior Weston Rouse as the pitching staff ace with a 0.34 ERA, 126 strikeouts with a 9-0 record and only two earned runs allowed all season. Rouse is also batting .495 with nine doubles, four triples and 41 runs batted in.

Gannon Sherl is hitting .516 with 18 doubles, five home runs and 45 RBI. He has also stolen 34 bases on 35 attempts.

Wyatt Pierce has also been a theft on the basepaths with 53 swipes on 55 attempts, and he’s also plated 29 runs. On the mound, Pierce is 5-2 with one save, a 2.71 ERA and 43 strikeouts.

Oologah

Mustangs were second behind Pryor in District 4A-7 but managed to navigate the regional waters with four wins total - one over Verdigris and three over Sallisaw.

AJ Streator has driven in 43 runs and scored 26 times. Jaxson Burchett has stolen 24 bases and scored 34 times for the Mustangs (25-12).

Joesph Griswold leads Oologah on the mound with a 2.07 ERA, 51 strikeouts and 10-0 record.

Pryor

Tigers back in the state tournament for the seventh straight season and looking for the program’s second title after winning the 5A crown in 2019.

Pryor sports a 28-11 record with Si Collins and Blake Raglin leading on the mound. Both have earned run averages under two with 16 combined wins and 112 strikeouts.

Collins is hitting .351 with four home runs and 41 RBI, and Riley Hurst has driven in 20 runs with a .385 batting mark. Brunk Gray, Aden Parker and Stephen Osborne all have plated more then 30 runs apiece.

Cushing

Only team in 4A without a loss, the Tigers are 25-0. All that after Cushing didn’t make the state tournament last season.

Class 3A

Cascia Hall

Commandos went the long way to a regional title, losing in the opening round before reeling off four straight victories to reach the state tournament. Cascia Hall knocked off Eufaula twice to return to the state tournament.

Hunter Stockton leads the Commandos with a .452 batting average, and he also has a .654 slugging percentage and 31 stolen bases.

Carson Kelley has recorded 36 runs batted in, and Kelly leads on the pitching side with 55 innings pitched, a 1.27 earned run average and 71 strikeouts.

Victory Christian

Aiden O’Malley leads the Conquerors with 40 runs batted in, and Jake Butterfield has drive home 38 runs for Victory Christian, who lost 15-5 to Washington in last year’s quarterfinals.

Emerson Lane has thrown 37 1/3 innings with an 8-0 record, 1.31 ERA and 51 strikeouts.

Sophomore Isaac King leads the Conquerors with 13 doubles, and he’s also scored 43 runs.

Salina

A semifinal team last year in 3A, Salina is powered by junior Maverick Williamson and his .435 average with 11 home runs and 17 doubles. Catcher Jake Wilkins is hitting .387 with 10 doubles.

Conner Johnson has a 1.37 ERA with 58 strikeouts in 34 innings pitched.

