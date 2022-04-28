Baseball notebook: Owasso, Victory Christian win district titles

Rams sweep Broken Arrow

Owasso clinched District 6A-3 with a 7-1 victory over Broken Arrow on Monday and went on to sweep the two-game series with a 16-4 win on Tuesday.

Brennan Phillips was the winning pitcher in the series opener.

In Tuesday's game, Jackson Farrell pitched four hitless innings to gain the win. Baylor Corbin went 3-for-3 with three RBIs for Owasso, while Solo Skalnik had two hits, including a homer. Branden Floyd had three RBIs and Noah Smallwood had two hits and scored two runs.

Owasso finished 12-2 in the district — one game ahead of Jenks and Sand Springs.

Conquerors sweep district

Victory Christian made a clean run through district play this season, going 14-0 in District 3A-7 against the likes of Eufaula, Spiro, Heavener, Keys, Roland, Checotah and Henryetta. In fact, the Conquerors have gone 21-2 against other 3A teams this season.

“I am extremely proud of this group of young men and our coaching staff,” Victory Christian coach Austin Jarvis said. “The work they put in all fall in the weight room and in the offseason to accomplish the goals they set for themselves is evident by the success they are having on the field. Great group of young men that are very deserving. I’m excited to be on this journey with them.”

Pitchers Kyle Roberts and Jordan Myers have been the Conquerors’ catalysts throughout district play. Both have 8-0 records with Myers recording 74 strikeouts and Roberts notching 46. Both have earned run averages at 1 or lower.

The Conquerors, who reached the state semifinals last year, will begin regional play next week. Assignments will be announced soon by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.

Brown's big week

Lincoln Christian's Max Brown, a Florida football signee, has led the Bulldogs on a four-game baseball winning streak. The infielder is batting .647 (11-for-17) during the streak with one home run and eight RBIs. The Bulldogs are 25-10 overall and 12-2 in District 4A-6.

— From Staff Reports