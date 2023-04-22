BARTLESVILLE — Despite freshman Vince Urrutia's solid pitching performance, Class 5A Coweta fell short in its bid to claim victories against 6A opponents on back-to-back days.

After a shaky start, Urrutia settled down to allow just three runs in five innings but the Class 5A Tigers could muster only four hits while Bartlesville turned three double plays on defense as the Bruins captured a 5-2 victory Saturday afternoon at Rigdon Field.

Brenden Asher's two-run single in the first inning was a key hit for the Bruins.

After Coweta (14-10) knocked off a 22-win Broken Arrow team with an 8-6 home victory on Friday, the Tigers had their opportunities to take down 6A Bartlesville (20-11) on the road less than 24 hours later.

“That would have been the cherry on the top of the week for us,” Coweta head coach Mason Stookey said about his squad’s near-miss of a sweep of the two Class 6A opponents.

“This crew that we’ve got, they go compete day in and day out. They’re playing really well right now. The coaching staff does a really good job of getting them locked in every day.

“So to be able to take down BA yesterday and then have a chance at another 6A school,” he continued, “you can’t ask for more as a head coach. The guys just come in and compete and give us the option to schedule those guys (6A foes).”

The loss to the Bruins, Coweta’s second to Bartlesville in a span of seven days, snapped a two-game winning streak for the Tigers, who stand in a tie for second in District 5A-4 with a 7-3 mark entering the final games of district play.

Making just his second varsity start, Urrutia surrendered three first-inning runs before blanking the home team in his final four innings on the mound.

“He threw a good game,” Stookey said of his freshman righthander. “He started out rough. That’s his second varsity start ever. So, he’s a little rough around the edges. He’s a work in progress. But, once he kind of figured it out, he competed for us and kept us in that ball game.”

Urrutia issued five walks — all coming in the first three innings—and permitted just two hits.

One of those hits allowed was Asher's single that plated the first two Bruin runs after two early walks from Urrutia and three of seven stolen bases by the Bruins.

Asher would eventually come around to score via a pair of wild pitches as Bartlesville grabbed an early 3-1 lead.

After a pair of walks to lead off the third inning, followed by three Bruin stolen bases, Bartlesville had runners on second and third with nobody out.

But Urrutia stiffened and recorded three infield groundouts to escape the jam. From there, he retired the final six batters he faced — a total of nine in a row— before he exited the game in the sixth with Coweta trailing 3-2.

“I just found the (strike) zone,” he said of his performance over the final three innings. “It took me a minute but (I) got comfortable with the umpire’s strike zone and just got it going from there.”

“I have to fix a couple of things,” Urrutia added, “but I have my cues.”

Coweta tallied a run in its first at bat as leadoff hitter Jaron Robbins reached on a Bruin throwing error then moved to second base on another throwing error. Liam Taylor then sacrificed Robbins to third before he scored on Connor Barnett’s groundout.

The Tigers' other run came in the third. After back-to-back singles by Dominique Zackery and Collin Michael to open the frame, the pair each moved up a base on Robbins’ sacrifice bunt. Zackery then scored on a wild pitch by Bartlesville righthander Eric Olenberger, who went the distance for the victory.

With Michael on third base and just one out, the Tigers could have knotted but Bruin shortstop Zeb Henry made a leaping catch of Taylor’s line drive and doubled Michael off third for an inning-ending double play.

The Tigers’ last gasp in the top of the seventh inning ended in a similar manner with Bartlesville’s third double play of the day.

With Conor Taylor aboard and one out, Zackery scorched a line drive to shortstop with Taylor being doubled off the bag at first for a game-ending twin killing.

“Those are just great baseball plays,” Stookey said about Henry’s defense at shortstop to help end the third and seventh innings.

“There’s really nothing you can do about it as a base runner. Those are two really good plays by him. I tip my cap to him.”

Kyler Bradfield came on in relief of Urrutia for the sixth inning, allowing two runs (one earned) on a pair of hits with two walks.

BARTLESVILLE 5, COWETA 2

Coweta;101;000;0;—2;4;1

Bartlesville;300;002;x;—5;4;2

Urrutia, Bradfield (6) and DeHues; Olenberger and Zaun. W: Olenberger. L: Urrutia. T: 1:38.