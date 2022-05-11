Area teams prepared for state baseball tournaments

Class 6A

Jenks: The Trojans enter this year’s Class 6A state tournament on a 12-game winning streak dating back to April 18. Coach Justin Timmerman said the formula for success has been pretty straight forward.

“We really preach just being present for every pitch,” Timmerman said. “It’s just about staying loose and relaxed. Baseball is hard enough, and go sell out for your teammates. Whatever is called for you to do at the plate or on the mound, do it for your team.”

The Trojans will take on Deer Creek in the opening round of the Class 6A state tournament on Thursday at Norman North.

Leading the Trojans on the mounds have been Jack James, Ty Walls Korben Sponsler who have combined for more than 150 innings and 211 strikeouts.

On offense, Logan Tibbett has driven in 44 runs, and Chandler Fowler has plated 35 runs. The Trojans are slugging .473 as a team and getting on base at a .415 clip.

And it’ll be the offense’s job to make things happen at this week’s state tournament.

“Just playing clean baseball,” Timmerman said of this week’s game plan. “Doing the little things right with getting the bunts down to executing a hit and run and again being present every pitch.”

Owasso: The Rams enter the state tournament — with a first-round matchup against Edmond Memorial — with at team ERA of 2.46. With 60 innings under his belt this season, Brennan Phillips is leading the Rams’ pitching staff with 109 strikeouts and a 7-1 record.

On offense, Phillips has seven home runs, 12 doubles, 43 runs batted in and 30 runs scored. Jackson Smith has 42 runs driven in, nine doubles, three triples, and nine home runs. Noah Smallwood is leading the Rams with 11 stolen bases.

Overall, the Rams, in search of a championship for the first time since 2015, are hitting .360 and slugging .579.

Bixby: The Spartans have two championships in their program’s history with the last one coming in 2008. However, Bixby enters on a high after dominating in regional play with a combined score of 36-2 in victories over US Grant, Bartlesville and Broken Arrow.

Class 5A

McAlester: It has been an up-and-down road for McAlester, 21-18 on the season, but the Buffaloes put it all together in regional play. McAlester beat Grove, 12-2, in a winner-take-all game and advanced to the 5A state tournament, where it will face Piedmont on Thursday.

Ethan Gillespie has been the offensive catalyst by slugging .615 and driving in 44 runs. He also has stolen 29 bases, with the team totaling 136 stolen bases.

Sapulpa: The Chieftains — back in the state tournament for the first time since 1999 — won the District 5A-3 crown, which was no small feat since Bishop Kelley and McAlester both advanced to the state tournament after competing in 5A-3 this season.

Alejandro Diaz is providing a spark on offense for Sapulpa with a .463 batting average and .778 slugging percentage. He has also driven in 55 runs and scored 33 times.

Kaiden Ashton is slugging .727 with 53 runs scored and 20 stolen bases.

Braxton Jones is leading the pitching staff with a 2.71 earned run average with 47 strikeouts.

Collinsville: The Cardinals’ offense has been a machine this season en route to a 34-7 mark. Collinsville has produced 420 runs on 436 hits.

Braden Keith has driven in 43 runs while hitting .402 and slugging .634. Landon Bunch has also plated 43 runs with a .493 average and .672 slugging percentage. He has totaled 90 bases, too.

Seth Wright is 6-0 on the mound for the Cardinals with a 2.43 earned run average and 64 strikeouts. Bunch and Isaac Lawhead have six pitching wins apiece.

The Cardinals have a team earned run average of 3.33.

Bishop Kelley: The Comets are in search of their first championship since 2018. They will face Duncan in the quarterfinals.

Bishop Kelley cruised through regional play with victories over Hale, Glenpool and Claremore by a combined score of 39-1.

Class 4A

Fort Gibson: The Tigers return to the state tournament for the first time since 2011 and will take on Tuttle in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

On offense, Hunter Branch is hitting .414 with 21 runs scored and 23 runs batted in. Weston Rouse has driven in 34 runs and is hitting .402.

Rouse is also part of a four-man pitching staff that has been stifling other teams all season long. Rouse is 6-0 with 92 strikeouts and has not allowed an earned run all season. Grant Edwards (7-2), Cole Mahaney (6-0) and Brody Rainbolt (3-2) have combined for 151 strikeouts and earned run averages all below 2.10.

Verdigris: The Cardinals, facing off against Elk City in the quarterfinals, have been making it look easy throughout a 30-4 campaign. They are seeking their first title since 2016.

Cody Bressie is 5-0 while not allowing any earned runs to go along with 43 strikeouts.

Jax Ryan is hitting .462 with 23 runs batted in, and Luke Zafares has 12 doubles, three triples, two home runs and 34 runs driven in. Reece Roller is hitting .416 with 24 RBI.

Pryor: Junior pitcher Si Collins has been the Tigers’ ace this season, logging a 0.81 earned run average with a 10-0 record and 62 strikeouts in 52 innings of work.

Collins also leads the Tigers with 38 runs batted in and 38 runs scored. Senior catcher Nate Silkey has added 33 runs batted in and 12 doubles.

In all, the Tigers have scored 306 runs this season.

“Our team has been very resilient,” Pryor coach Gerald Osborne said. “They have continued to compete hard every day; even after tough losses we have rebounded to play better the next day. We play hard and have some toughness and it’s a very close-knit group.”

And Osborne pointed to the keys when they start state tournament play Thursday against Blanchard.

“Teams that win this time of the year do the little things right,” he said. “Run the bases well, defend well, and don’t beat themselves. And helps to be a little lucky.”

Lincoln Christian: The Bulldogs are making a repeat trip to the state tournament and will face Marlow on Thursday. Lincoln Christian has won nine of its past 11 games, including four regional victories to reach the state tournament. The Bulldogs dropped a 9-7 game to Sallisaw at the regional tournament but rebounded with back-to-back wins over the Black Diamonds to reach the state tournament.

Class 3A

Keys: The Cougars are back in the state tournament for the first time since 2008. Keys (17-12) was only 14-11 prior to regional tournament play, where the Cougars knocked off Sperry and Eufaula — two teams that finished first and second in their respective districts.

Lane Taylor leads the Cougars with 37 runs driven in, and he also has scored 26 times. Cooper Hamilton has scored 34 times with 29 RBI.

Keys will face Bethel in the opening round of the state tournament at Choctaw High School.

Victory Christian: Sophomore Jordan Myers is leading the Conquerors with 50 runs scored to go along with 41 runs batted in. Aidan O’Malley has added 42 runs driven in and 35 runs scored, and Isaac King has plated 38 runs for the Conquerors, who will take on Washington in the quarterfinals of the state tournament on Thursday.

“We need to hit throughout our lineup,” Victory Christian coach Austin Jarvis said. “We have really good hitters one through nine, but we don’t feel like we have put it together all at the same time. We are hoping to do that this weekend.”

Myers leads the Conquerors in innings pitched with 59. He Myers has notched nine wins and struck out 83 batters. Senior pitcher Kyle Roberts is 9-0 with 51 strikeouts.

“We have pitched and played defense really well all year,” said Jarvis, whose program is making its third appearance in the state tournament. “We do that and it gives us a chance to win. Our team has bought in and is focused.”

Salina: The Wildcats are in the state tournament for the first time since 2016 and will take on Heritage Hall.

Greg Willis leads the Wildcats with 34 runs batted in along with a .504 slugging percentage.

Conner Johnson leads on the pitching side with 50 strikeouts and a 0.89 earned run average.

SCHEDULE

CLASS 6A

Quarterfinals and semifinals at Norman North. Final at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, Oklahoma City.

Thursday

Edmond Deer Creek (30-10) vs. Jenks (34-6), 11 a.m.; Edmond Memorial (27-11) vs. Owasso (29-8), 1:30 p.m.; Bixby ((33-7) vs. Westmoore (29-11), 4 p.m.; Enid (25-9) vs. Edmond Santa Fe (29-11), 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Deer Creek/Jenks winner vs. Edmond Memorial/Owasso winner, 11 a.m.; Bixby/Westmoore winner vs. Enid/ESF winner, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship, 12:05 p.m.

CLASS 5A

Quarterfinals and semifinals at Edmond Santa Fe High School. Final at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, Oklahoma City.

Thursday

Piedmont (30-8) vs. McAlester (21-18), 11 a.m.; Noble (26-11) vs. Sapulpa (28-10), 1:30 p.m.; Carl Albert (22-17) vs. Collinsville (34-7), 4 p.m.; Bishop Kelley (21-11) vs. Duncan (26-7), 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Sapulpa/Noble winner vs. Piedmont/McAlester winner, 11 a.m.; Bishop Kelley/Duncan winner vs. Collinsville/Carl Albert winner, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship, 3 p.m.

CLASS 4A

All games at Shawnee’s Ed Skelton Field.

Thursday

Tuttle (34-8) vs. Fort Gibson (25-6), 11 a.m.; Elk City (28-9) vs. Verdigris (30-4), 1:30 p.m.; Pryor (29-12) vs. Blanchard (32-5), 4 p.m.; Lincoln Christian (30-12) vs. Marlow (30-8), 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Tuttle/Fort Gibson winner vs. Elk City/Verdigris winner, 11 a.m.; Pryor/Blanchard winner vs. Lincoln Christian/Marlow winner, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship, 5 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Quarterfinals and semifinals at Choctaw High School. Final at Shawnee’s Ed Skelton Field.

Thursday

Okla. Christian School (31-8) vs. Kingston (26-7), 11 a.m.; Bethel (18-7) vs. Keys (17-12), 1:30 p.m.; Victory Christian (33-8) vs. Washington (29-9), 4 p.m.; Salina (30-8) vs. Heritage Hall (30-4), 6:30 p.m.

Friday

OCS/Kingston winner vs. Bethel/Keys winner, 11 a.m.; Victory/Washington winner vs. Salina/Heritage Hall winner, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship, 11 a.m.

CLASS 2A

Quarterfinals and semifinals at Oklahoma City’s Dolese Park. Final at Shawnee’s Ed Skelton Field.

Thursday

Silo (27-0) vs. Calera (16-10), 11 a.m.; Cashion (24-5) vs. Amber-Pocasset (25-6), 1:30 p.m.; Dale (22-9) vs. Morrison (25-8), 4 p.m.; Latta (20-8) vs. Oktaha (28-7), 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Calera/Silo winner vs. Cashion/Amber-Pocasset winner, 11 a.m.; Dale/Morrison winner vs. Latta/Oktaha winner, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship, 2 p.m.

— Ben Johnson, For the Tulsa World