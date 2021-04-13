Are Kellyville Ponies galloping toward baseball history?

Phillips, who fanned 20 Jenks Trojans in a seven-inning game earlier this season, picked off the only Wildcats man to hit safely, meaning he faced the minimum possible batters for a six-inning game.

He now has 102 strikeouts in 40 innings, an average of 2.55 per frame!!

District logjams

Bixby (17-7, 10-2), Union (19-8, 10-2) and Owasso (22-3, 10-2) are still vying for the District 6A-3 regional hosting spots with all three scheduled for their final league games Monday and Tuesday.

Bixby controls its destiny for the No. 1 seed but Union appears to be in a better position. The Spartans might have to sweep Owasso in its final two games, and that could be a tall order.

Union will sew up the No. 2 spot with a pair of wins over Muskogee and would be No. 1 if Owasso and Bixby split. The eastsiders also would be first (with Bixby second), if all three finish 11-3.

Owasso may not be No. 1 even if the Rams sweep Bixby. But they would clinch the No. 2 regional hosting spot.

Broken Arrow (16-5. 10-2) and Edmond Memorial (20-6, 10-2) will decide first and second in District 6A-4 with games Monday in Edmond and Tuesday in Broken Arrow.