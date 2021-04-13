Are Kellyville Ponies galloping toward baseball history?

Two-sided coin
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association is again studying whether a separate spring baseball classification is needed for football-playing small schools.
Coaches like Dewar’s Josh Kilhoffer say football-playing schools are disadvantaged competing for spring baseball titles against teams that play both fall and spring seasons, effectively giving their players twice as much game experience each year.
Not since Barnsdall in 1980 has a football-playing school won the Class A spring baseball crown. And only one football school since Salina in 1992 has won the 2A spring title. Fall baseball titans Dale (10), Silo (8) and Latta (6) accounted for 24 of the other 26.
The OSSAA last studied the issue in 2014. OSSAA baseball chairman Grant Gower said it's been a point of contention as long as he's been involved with high school baseball.
Gowe said he's proud that Oklahoma is the only state that offers a fall baseball option. However, he understands both sides of the argument.
Split down the middle on the issue, an OSSAA commission presented its findings during the March board meeting. But action was tabled while awaiting the results of a referendum that would limit voting only to the schools directly affected by such an issue.
The board will meet again Wednesday in Oklahoma City and could revisit the issue.
Throwing zeros
Pryor senior left-hander Dax Sharp pitched a five-inning no-hitter in Monday’s 10-0 win over Tahlequah and is the latest Tulsa World player of the week.
Sharp also shined at the plate in the series, going 3-for-5 with an RBI and five runs scored in a pair of wins over the Tigers, giving Pryor a two-game lead atop District 5A-4.
In the no-hitter, he struck out nine and allowed only three baserunners, improving to 5-2 with a 1.97 Era. He has signed to play at Neosho County (Kansas) Community College.
Twin aces
Owasso left-handers Brennan Phillips and Jackson Farrell continue to be nearly unhittable.
The duo combined to allow Ponca City only one hit over 11 innings in a Monday-Tuesday sweep in District 6A-3 and have allowed only three hits over in their last six combined starts.
Farrell, a freshman, pitched a five-inning no-hitter with 13 strikeouts in Monday’s 19-0 win at Ponca City after throwing one-hitters in his previous starts.
Phillips, a junior on a mind-blowing strikeout pace, fanned 17 Wildcats in a six-inning one-hitter Tuesday. That followed no-hitters in his previous starts.
Phillips, who fanned 20 Jenks Trojans in a seven-inning game earlier this season, picked off the only Wildcats man to hit safely, meaning he faced the minimum possible batters for a six-inning game.
He now has 102 strikeouts in 40 innings, an average of 2.55 per frame!!
District logjams
Bixby (17-7, 10-2), Union (19-8, 10-2) and Owasso (22-3, 10-2) are still vying for the District 6A-3 regional hosting spots with all three scheduled for their final league games Monday and Tuesday.
Bixby controls its destiny for the No. 1 seed but Union appears to be in a better position. The Spartans might have to sweep Owasso in its final two games, and that could be a tall order.
Union will sew up the No. 2 spot with a pair of wins over Muskogee and would be No. 1 if Owasso and Bixby split. The eastsiders also would be first (with Bixby second), if all three finish 11-3.
Owasso may not be No. 1 even if the Rams sweep Bixby. But they would clinch the No. 2 regional hosting spot.
Broken Arrow (16-5. 10-2) and Edmond Memorial (20-6, 10-2) will decide first and second in District 6A-4 with games Monday in Edmond and Tuesday in Broken Arrow.
Run differential in the two-game series will decide first place if the teams split. If they are tied in that category, first place goes to the winner of the second game.
Briefly
Ethan Grimett pitched a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts Monday as Claremore gave Bishop Kelley its first district loss, 5-2. … Regent Prep's Parker Whittle fanned seven and allowed only three runs over seven innings in a no-decision vs. Class A No. 3 Rattan, which won 4-3 in extra innings. … Fairland's Jayden Anderson went 11-for-14 with nine RBIs during the week and hit his first varsity home run.